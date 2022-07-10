‘As an artist I’m interested in how shapes and colors interact,” Joan Hornig said, “but I like to ground them into other things that I love.”
One of the things Hornig loves is the combination of bright colors and shapes found in flowers from her garden. These provide the inspiration for her show of encaustic paintings that can be viewed throughout July at Black Spruce Brewing Company. The pieces also reflect her enduring love for the psychedelic art that emerged from San Francisco when she was child, growing up in the suburbs of the East Bay Area. “I liked the Peter Max posters,” she said of 60s art. “I liked those flowery design posters that came out.”
Hornig, who chairs the elementary education program at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, has been an artist all her life. As a child, she said, her schoolteacher mother encouraged her to pursue her talents, and the creative impulse never left her. And while she’s primarily been a painter, she’s dabbled in other styles as well, which is what led her to begin exploring encaustic in early 2020 when Covid struck. “I was stuck at home,” she said. “I figured I wasn’t spending any money on gas or travel, so I put it into encaustic.”
Encaustic “goes way back to ancient Greek times,” Hornig said. It involves blending beeswax with resin, adding pigment, and applying the colored wax to a hard surface. The Greeks, she said, discovered the durability of wax by “caulking their warships with it. And then they started adding pigment to it to decorate their ships.” From there the style spread to other art forms, and was also used on the caskets of mummies. Encaustic artwork from thousands of years ago retains its vibrancy, she said, “so that tells us that beeswax and resin together make an extra tough paint.”
To make the pieces, Hornig heats the wax blend in tins on a hot plate until it melts (“You have to ventilate,” she cautioned, “otherwise it’s not good for you”). Then she adds color, usually with oil paint, and uses the melted and colored wax to paint with, often using stencils to control the flow.
Hornig said working with encaustic is well suited to her art/life balance. “With encaustic, you can go in and work for a couple hours, and then leave it. Whereas you couldn’t do that with ceramics. So it’s very user friendly for my process.” She said she usually has several pieces going at once. “I might do a set of five that have the same color theme because those are the colors that are melted and ready to go. You can see that in the show. There are several that are the same color combination.”
Hornig doesn’t begin with an image in her mind of what the finished piece will look like. She lets the process take over. “There’s lots of adding and subtracting,” she said. If she doesn’t like something on the piece, she scrapes off the wax, which dries rapidly, and then tries again.
This free-form approach is in keeping with her life’s trajectory. A child in the Bay Area during the peak of the hippie era (“I remember my mom saying, ‘We can’t go to Berkeley today because there’s teargas”), she attended UC Davis in the 1970s, earning an art degree. Many of the instructors in the art department at the time are now revered for their contributions to American culture.
“The Bay Area art scene was exploding, and a lot of those people taught at UC Davis,” she said. “They were so big, I didn’t know who they were.”
After working an assortment of odd jobs, Hornig moved to Seattle in the eighties to pursue her MFA at the University of Washington, which she followed by earning a teaching certificate. She remained in Seattle throughout the nineties, teaching grade school in the nearby Shoreline district.
Hornig had first met her future husband, Mike Emers, while both were attending grad school in the 1980s. The two reconnected in 1999. By then Emers was living in Fairbanks and he invited her to visit. She did so and fell in love with both him and Alaska, and the rest is history.
Adjusting to Fairbanks was a learning curve for someone who had spent most of her life in cities and suburbs with mild climates, but Hornig was ready for the change. “I liked Seattle, but it had gotten so big and busy,” she said. “I really enjoy living outside of the city. So now I do. In a pretty substantial way.”
Having spent college summers working for the National Park Service, coupled with a lifetime of being physically active in the outdoors, Hornig found her place in Fairbanks, and said she doesn’t miss life in larger urban areas. “I enjoy the fact that we live on the edge of the wilderness.” She’s been a skier since long before arriving in Alaska, and treasures being able to grow plants on her property.
The inspiration she draws from her flower bed, along with the intensely visual art of the sixties, that has transfixed her since childhood, are on display in her encaustic paintings at Black Spruce this month. For Hornig, the show and the work that preceded it spring from being able to devote more time to her art, which in recent years had taken a backseat to her career at UAF and to raising her two children. She said now that her kids are self-sufficient, she’s savoring her increased time in the studio.
“I’ve come to appreciate how important it is that I actually enjoy the art process that I create for myself,” she said. “I figure if I like doing the process, then I’m going to end up doing it more and more. And that’s exactly what’s happened with this encaustic stuff. The process is very enjoyable.”
“I’m getting older,” Hornig concluded, “and I don’t want to do stuff that’s not fun.”
•••
Joan Hornig’s encaustic paintings can be seen throughout July at Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, open Mondays through Fridays, 3-8 p.m., and Saturdays, 12-8 p.m.