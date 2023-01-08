‘I don’t know when I came across the Art-o-mat machine on the internet, but just browsing random things I found mention of these refurbished vending machines and read a little more about it and it was intriguing,” Oralee Nudson said, discussing the art dispensing unit she has been setting up in different venues around town. “It’s a novel way to share original art.”
Art-o-mats are old cigarette machines, repurposed to sell original artworks in boxes or on blocks the size of cigarette packs. Working through the Northwoods Book Arts Guild, Nudson has been taking one to different places around Fairbanks, including 2 Street Gallery in the Co-Op Plaza downtown, where it will remain throughout January.
Nudson said North Carolina artist Clark Whittington first devised the idea in 1997 when he came into possession of a used cigarette machine and decided to stock it with photographs on blocks as part of an art installation. Buyers could insert a dollar, pull a nob, and a single piece would drop into the tray.
When the show closed, Nudson said, the venue owner asked to keep the Art-o-mat because patrons loved it. Realizing he had a winning idea, Whittington began acquiring more machines and founded a group called Artists in Cellophane, whose members supply miniature works wrapped in plastic to stock them. “Now, fast-forward 36 years, they have over 300 machines nationwide,” Nudson explained.
“The format that we’re now sharing with Fairbanks is a mobile machine,” she continued. “Normally just one venue leases the machine and keeps it at their shop. This machine is small enough that we can move it around. The intention is to introduce different venues that may not have in the past supported the arts or encouraged sales of artwork in their store or their business.”
Nudson doesn’t recall when she first learned of the project, but while cleaning out some old computer files a few years ago, she stumbled on screenshots and other images of Art-o-mats she had saved in 2008. By that time machines were being shipped from Whittington’s home to locations across the country and beyond, stocked with works from a nationwide community of artists whose works are sold through the machines for the fixed price of five dollars, half of which goes to the artist.
“It’s not a money making venue, it’s more about art appreciation and getting your name out there,” Nudson said, explaining that contributing artists are encouraged to include their website and contact information with their pieces.
Originally from Nikiski, Nudson attended Boise State University in Idaho, majoring in psychology and computer science. After graduation, she said she “missed the trees and nature, so I came back to Alaska.” She came to Fairbanks in 2006 to work at the Arctic Regions Supercomputing Center before moving into her present position as a systems programmer with the state.
During the same period she became involved with the Northwoods Book Guild after being introduced to the book arts through a UAF WINTERmester course taught by Margo Klass. “That was revolutionary for me,” she recalled. “I got to make journals, work with fancy papers.”
Nudson joined the Guild and now manages its website, publishes its newsletter, and serves on its board. “The quality of work that they teach and expect from their members is high class,” she said. “I fell into their approach to fine art eagerly.”
She didn’t begin pursuing the Art-o-mat idea until the pandemic. A grant during the early lockdown phase had helped the Guild quickly transition to online programs to keep members involved, and Nudson was intrigued by the success of the efforts. “It kind of opened the door in my mind that seeking a grant as this nonprofit organization was a profitable thing in respect of continuing to engage our members, and fulfill our mission despite all the challenges that people were facing.”
As the world began reopening, Nudson proposed that the Guild apply for a group grant through the Rasmuson Foundation to bring an Art-o-mat north. She worked up a budget, and, when the grant was approved, Carlisle Transportation arranged shipping of the unit from North Carolina to Fairbanks.
Last month the machine was set up at the Guild’s studio, Nudson’s office, and the Ho Ho Holiday Shopping Expo. “It generates a lot of energy,” she said. “When people are around the machine, they have a strong interest to see what the art looks like when you vend it, especially if it’s the kind that comes in a box. Everybody’s curious about what it looks like, and that’s part of the fun,” she said. “It tends to bring up the level of enthusiasm at an event by a couple of steps.”
One of Nudson’s favorite Art-o-mat artists is oBVIoUS FRoNT, who disassembles old circuit boards, using capacitors and resistors to create tiny robot critters. “He really takes time to decorate the boxes and adds a lot of colors and stamps and stickers,” she said. “The repurposing of the old electronics is fascinating.”
While the Fairbanks unit presently contains works from the global Artists in Cellophane community, Nudson said “Its our goal to stock the Art-o-Mat machine with as many local artists as possible.” To that end, she added, “the Guild is working towards making art, but we definitely hope other local artists choose to participate as well.”
Nudson is also hoping to spark interest among local establishments, and not just galleries, noting that the only other Art-o-mat presently in Alaska is located in an Anchorage pull tab shop. “I’m encouraging venues in the local area to contact us and we’ll take the machine and you can host in your shop for a month,” she said.
Public enthusiasm has been strong, Nudson said, noting that passersby have been buying works from the Art-o-mat wherever she’s placed it. “Its looking like it may be well received in the Fairbanks community.”
•••
The Art-o-mat will remain at 2 Street Gallery, located in the Co-Op Plaza downtown, throughout January. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Those interested in hosting the machine or contributing art can contact Oralee Nudson through the Northwoods Book Arts Guild, nwbookarts.org. The website for the Art-o-mat project is www.artomat.org.