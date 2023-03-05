"In my elementary school days I was always making books. Just folded pieces of paper. But I always wanted to make a real book someday,” Tavia Florens-Bolton recalled. That childhood dream went unrealized until after her own children were born, “I came back around to it and said, you know, I still want to do that. And I did.”
Born and raised in Fairbanks, Florens-Bolton recently published two children’s books presenting Alaska to early readers in colorful ways. A self-starter from what she describes as a family of entrepreneurs, she operates Sun Valley Child Care, and the books grew out of that business and her commitment to early childhood education.
“I’m reading kids’ books all day long, and wanted to make something Alaskan,” she explained. “There’s a lot of Alaskan children’s books out there, but I wanted to make my own and include some of the things I felt were interesting and important to Alaska.”
One of those books, “The Most Important Thing to Learn,” is about more than Alaska, she said. “This story is a child going through their community and asking different people, ‘What is the most important thing to learn?’ Each person in the community gives them a different answer.”
Wanting this to be a book for both the earliest readers and those ready for more, Florens-Bolton, used large letter headings to accompany the drawings on each page, summarizing its theme. Additional text, which is a bit more detailed, explores the answers given to the child’s question. “My thought was, the bolder headings are for the younger kids to just flip through and read, and the older kids could read the deeper message there,” she said.
As for her accompanying illustrations, “I wanted them to relate to the text of both the bold and finer print.” The art depicts Alaska animals, scenery, climate and seasons. And while the story isn’t Alaska-specific, Florens-Bolton kept her imagery “true to what I know.” A stern faced bear illustrates a message about minding one’s manners. A beaver building a dam represents the value of hard work. The aurora is a reminder that one needs to maintain physical, mental and emotional health. Birch trees advise readers to stand tall. And in a nod to Alaska history, “Be Creative,” shows a picture of the trans-Alaska Pipeline set in fall foliage.
“I find it to be something that’s creative and thinking outside of the box,” she said of this Alaska landmark.
Florens-Bolton said she enjoyed finding unexpected ways of presenting her themes. Under the heading “Love Yourself,” she pointed out, “There’s a porcupine. Not everyone loves a porcupine. It’s hard to love a porcupine. You can’t snuggle it up.” The page titled “Choose Your Friends Wisely” shows an even less lovable mosquito.
“I wrote the story almost entirely before starting any of the illustrations,” she recalled. She would look at the idea she wanted convey on each page and ask herself, “what animal or scene or Alaska thing” would best represent it.
Florens-Bolton said her first book took over a year to produce, but the next took just four months. “Everything I had learned from the first one made it much easier to make the second one.”
That second book, “My Five Senses Explore Alaska,” is targeted at younger children who have recently graduated from board books. Florens-Bolton takes readers on a journey across Alaska, choosing some familiar locations including Sitka, where her art depicts fresh spruce tips in spring, Denali, shown in its splendor, and Anchorage, where moose are frequent sights even downtown. She also visits places little known to Outsiders, including Nenana, with the midnight sun brightly filling the page, Quartz Lake, where a child ice fishes, and Nunivak Island, where two muskoxen butt heads. “I was trying to get a variety of all around Alaska,” she said.
Florens-Bolton said she has learned a lot navigating the process of self-publishing. She explored all her publication options, but “in the end, I’m a big do-it-yourselfer, and I just wanted to do it myself.” She researched a number of companies and discovered that shipping prices to Alaska varied widely. This narrowed her choices and she settled on IngramSpark, which produced paperback copies for her. She chose not to publish the book in electronic form, however, saying she prefers physical books and wants to give kids a break from screens.
Florens-Bolton said getting books into gift shops and other outlets required “Finding the right person to talk to. A lot of them will say yes, surprisingly.” Anchorage-based Todd Communications was impressed with the books and recently printed hard cover copies that are going out through the company’s sizable statewide distribution network. Locally, paperback copies are available in numerous places including Toy Quest, Alaska Bowl Co., and the Santa Claus House, as well as airport gift shops in Anchorage and Fairbanks. She can also be contacted through her Facebook page.
“I’ve started four more books and they’re all about a quarter of the way done. I can’t seem to decide which one I want to work on the most,” Florens-Bolton said, adding that the new books are forming more holistically than the first two, with the art and text being composed in tandem. “They’re all very different, so it depends on how I’m feeling or what’s going on as to which one I’m working on.”
Both of her published books include hand-drawn maps of North America showing where Alaska is relative to the 48 contiguous states. “One of my biggest pet peeves is people not knowing where Alaska is located,” she said. “So in both of my books I show that we are not down by Mexico.”
Florens-Bolton said she always enjoys hearing from people outside of Alaska who buy one of her books, “because it is teaching them about what is truly Alaska, or at least a part of it.”
Tavia Florens-Bolton will be signing copies of her books at Bentley Mall during the first two weekends in April. She can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AlaskanAuthorTavia.