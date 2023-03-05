"In my elementary school days I was always making books. Just folded pieces of paper. But I always wanted to make a real book someday,” Tavia Florens-Bolton recalled. That childhood dream went unrealized until after her own children were born, “I came back around to it and said, you know, I still want to do that. And I did.”

Born and raised in Fairbanks, Florens-Bolton recently published two children’s books presenting Alaska to early readers in colorful ways. A self-starter from what she describes as a family of entrepreneurs, she operates Sun Valley Child Care, and the books grew out of that business and her commitment to early childhood education.