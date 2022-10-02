‘There’s so many ways you can go with printmaking,” Linda Wies said about the form that has become the focus of her artistic endeavors. “There’s no end to experimenting.”
Wies, whose work can be seen throughout October at Black Spruce Brewing Company, came to printmaking the same way she came to Alaska. Slowly and with stops along the way. But once she arrived at each, she dug in.
“I grew up in Southern California,” Wies said, discussing her childhood. And from a young age, she was an artist. “I’ve always drawn. I’ve always been creative and interested in making things.”
Wies’ migration toward Alaska began right out of high school. “At 18 I started making my way north,” she said. She spent nine years in Canada in the Vancouver area and took a two-year detour to Taiwan, where she attended a college friend’s wedding and decided to stay. “It’s a cool place. I taught English and it was super fun,” she recalled. “Early 20s are just fun.”
Wies arrived in Fairbanks in 2001, trading her somewhat vagabond early life for marriage and children. When her kids were little, she said, she kept them engaged with creative endeavors. One of the things she did was carve wooden toys for them, developing a skill that would later serve her well as she turned her attention to printmaking. “The process of carving is super satisfying. And I don’t get bored with it.”
As her kids reached school age, Wies began taking art classes at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. She wasn’t planning on going into printmaking, but printmaking found her. “It was when I took a painting class with Gail Priday about nine years ago,” Wies said, explaining how she found her niche. Priday told Wies, “You paint like a printer.” This was because her colors were always distinctively separate from each other instead of blending. Priday suggested Wies take a printmaking class with Karinna Gomez.
“And I loved it,” Wies said.
After completing the course, Wies proceeded to take one credit classes with David Mollett, “just to be in the studio with the presses and stuff. Because those aren’t easy to set up in your own space.”
She might not have gone further, but then Covid hit. “I hang around with my 80-year-old mom a lot,” Wies said, and like many with elderly family members, she didn’t want to risk passing the disease to vulnerable loved ones. So she hunkered down and, with her husband and kids working and attending classes from home, retreated to her basement studio. There she spent her time “doing a lot of printing and experimenting with setting up presses in my own space.”
That year, Wies started acquiring her own equipment. She started with a cold press laminator, which isn’t designed for printmaking, but that a lot of home printmakers use because they’re fairly inexpensive and compact. Then she found someone selling a used etching press. With these she was up and running.
“You start out with an idea, then go do a sketch,” she said, explaining her process. “Once you’re happy with your sketch, you transfer it onto the block.” Using carbon paper, she traces the drawing onto the plywood, and then carves the image. She pointed out that “you have to think in reverse image when you’re printing,” because the etching on the woodblock will create a mirror image on the paper.
Wies uses a high-end birch plywood from Superior Hardwoods for her blocks, as well as a specialty Japanese plywood, although this only comes in small pieces, limiting its usefulness. “It’s a lot softer than the birch plywood. It’s easier to carve. But I haven’t found a source for giant sheets of this.”
Once the block is prepared, she inks it, carefully lines it up with the paper she will print it on, and begins the process of running the block and paper through her presses. Often the print is run through the press multiple times as additional colors and imagery are added.
As the lockdown eased later in 2020, Wies’ work was featured at Black Spruce in a joint show with former Fairbanks resident Sarah Sims. The following year she did a solo exhibit, and this year marks Wies’ third consecutive October show at the brewery.
Another thing Wies began doing during the pandemic was applying her printmaking skills to T-shirts and other fabric items. As normal life resumed, she began holding events where people could use her presses and blocks to apply images to clothing. Next Saturday, as part of her show at Black Spruce, she’ll be doing this from noon to 3 p.m.. “I encourage people to bring their own,” she said of the cloth printing event. Old blank shirts or sweaters will work fine. She’ll also have blank shirts from thrift stores on hand, as well as tea towels. The price is $10 for printing, and an additional $10 for those buying a piece of cloth from her.
“They have to be committed to the process because they have to take it home and let it dry for two weeks,” Wies said about those planning to partake in Saturday’s shirt printing event. “And then iron it for two minutes. I always warn people before they’re about to do it. But it’s really fun.”
Along with her prints, Wies sometimes paints her etchings as standalone works. One that’s sure to catch the eye of every Alaskan is “Out of the Wild,” a woodcarving depicting the unannounced airlifting of the notorious bus from Stampede Road in 2020. “I’ve taken it to a couple of festivals this summer,” she said. “People walking by cracked up.”
Wies doesn’t consider herself a professional artist just yet. “Maybe when I’ve paid for the equipment I’ve bought I’ll consider it,” she said with a laugh. But, partly thanks to the pandemic, she’s definitely become a full time artist. “I can get so obsessive,” she concluded. “I can do nothing but this for two days straight.”
If You Go
Linda Wies’ work will be on exhibit at Black Spruce Brewing Company throughout October. The brewpub is located at 3290 Peger Road and is open Monday through Friday 3-8 p.m. and Saturdays noon to 8 p.m. The cloth printing event takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 8. Wies can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LindaWiesArt and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/inkandwoodak.