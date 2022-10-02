‘There’s so many ways you can go with printmaking,” Linda Weis said about the form that has become the focus of her artistic endeavors. “There’s no end to experimenting.”

Weis, whose work can be seen throughout October at Black Spruce Brewing Company, came to printmaking the same way she came to Alaska. Slowly and with stops along the way. But once she arrived at each, she dug in.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.