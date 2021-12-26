‘My stuff has been described as a ‘Bronze Age Mediterranean smorgasbord with dinosaurs,’ and I really like that,” Alex Bates said, describing the miniatures he designs for use in role-playing games (RPGs). “They’re fun to paint, They’re fun to collect. They look cool on your table.”
Bates operates his company Forge of Ice out of his home in Fairbanks, where he lets his imagination fuse historic imagery with classic pulp fiction and the endless possibilities offered by RPGs to craft creatures that can be dropped into games he’s written, as well as wildly popular ones like Dungeons & Dragons.
“I got interested in tabletop games when I was very little,” Bates said of his lifelong enjoyment of RPGs. “I was always fascinated by the ability to create and curate worlds.”
Bates was born in Minnesota and moved with his family to Alaska at a young age. When he was about 6 years old, his parents bought him a Dungeons & Dragons set. “Growing up as a kid here in Alaska before the internet, a lot of these were things that you could do at home in the winter. When it’s twenty below and I don’t want to go outside. I can draw monsters. I can paint models.”
Bates was also an early and avid reader, particularly drawn to the popular adventure stories that had thrilled an earlier generation of kids. “I love the old pulps,” he said. “Doc Savage, Tarzan, the Shadow. I’m particularly a fan of the Lost World as a trope. Arthur Conan Doyle’s Lost World. Or King King.”
Those stories were were written at a time when large animals like gorillas were still being discovered and the world still had unanswered questions.
A time when it could be postulated that dinosaurs still existed somewhere, in some unexplored valley or on a remote island. That notion was catnip for pulp fiction authors, and it drives Bates’ vision.
“Old sci-fi, they didn’t know what was possible,” Bates explained. While today’s science fiction authors are inclined to let the knowledge acquired through science inform their fiction, the pioneers of the genre were limited only by their imaginations. That’s the approach Bates takes with the games he creates and the miniatures he designs.
While medieval worlds are predominant among role playing games, Bates is drawn to the Greek island of Crete, which has a storied history and was the center of Europe’s first advanced civilization, the Minoans. “I like the Mediterranean Bronze Age,” he said.
Bates created his own RPG called Azor, which is “loosely based on a sort of mythological version of Crete, with some Greek influences, some Egyptian influences, and a little bit of Conan the Barbarian thrown in,” he explained. “Whether it is a valley or an island or an underground cave or an alternate dimension is never specified.”
Bates said Crete is not widely seen in RPGs, which is why his miniatures differ from the more predominant medieval ones popular with gamers.
“I take historical images from surviving frescos, the existing imagery of dolphins and octopi, monkeys, griffins, and swap them out with dinosaurs.”
This opens up new possibilities for gamers. “How would the ancient Greeks react to a thirty foot long reptilian predator,” Bates asked. This, he said, is where RPGs fuel the creativity of players, who get to answer such questions for themselves.
Prior to launching his business, which has become a full time occupation, Bates’ career path had taken several twists. He was in the Air Force, then took art classes at the University of Alaska. He later worked as a firefighter and a bar bouncer. All the while, he remained drawn to fantasy realms and gaming.
In 2006 he attended Gen Con, the largest tabletop game convention in North America.
It was there, while looking at the miniatures on display, that he had his lightbulb moment.
He recalls thinking at the time, “I need to stop wishing that someday people will make” the creatures he imagined. “I’ll just make them myself.”
Meeting with creators in the industry at the convention, Bates realized that it was people like him making the miniatures popular with gamers.
“In my head I built up this idea that they all had factories and offices. But they’re mostly just people working out of their houses.”
Bates built his company from scratch, designing images and contracting with companies like Fenris Games in Britain and Valiant in the US for resin casting, as well as American-based Dark Platypus Studio for his metal miniatures.
From humble beginnings, he’s built a global business selling the figurines, although he said the shipping logjams and convention cancelations caused by the pandemic have been challenging to work around.
Along with designing miniatures and creating game books, Bates also writes fiction. He’s published stories in anthologies set in the Metamorphosis Alpha word, and is currently working on several other projects. He’s also collaborated on an ongoing comic book series with Fairbanks artist Brianna Reagan.
Bates had worked with Reagan previously, and said she pitched the comic idea to him.
“She wanted to draw a comic book she could read to her daughter,” he explained. “A lot of kids’ comics are kind of patronizing. Or they’re boring. Kids love peril. Kids love monsters. But you don’t want there to be swearing or sex or gore in it.”
The pair created “The Clockwork Queen of Oz,” which is set in L. Frank Baum’s beloved land of Oz. “A little girl gets shipwrecked. She washes ashore in a strange and steampunk version of Oz,” Bates said, describing the plot.
Two issues have been published and a third is in the works. “It’s been a wonderful experience. She’s a brilliant artist.”
Creating miniatures and worlds for them to inhabit remains Bates’ primary focus, however, and he’s completing a game sourcebook called “Eye of the Cyclops” which he plans on publishing in 2022.
“Immersing myself in fiction and doing creative stuff, that’s always been where my head is at.”
Forge of Ice can be found online at forgeofice.com, and on Facebook at bit.ly/3sq7mBF. Copies of “The Clockwork Queen of Oz” are available at the Comic Shop.