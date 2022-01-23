‘I’m trying to do what it feels like to me that day with the light,” Lynn Larsen said, describing her paintings of Alaska’s Arctic. “And at the same time, make sure that I’m true to that mountain’s lines, and the shapes and forms of the rocks. That’s how it tells it’s story. The other one is only my story. I want their story too. Because they have a long history to tell us about.”
Larsen is transfixed by the Brooks Range, an area she has visited some 50 times. The region fills her with a sense of transcendence that she seeks to express through her paintings, which are on exhibit at Bear Gallery in Pioneer Park through the end of January.
Larsen said the feeling she gets in the Arctic is best described by what one of her favorite artists, Emily Carr, once said. “She said she likes to be ‘lifted off the earth.’ I think that what I’m trying to capture about the Brooks Range is more of an ethereal feeling. I feel like I just float away into ... I don’t know where.”
That “I don’t know where” emerges in her paintings, which depict wilderness scenes she’s witnessed on countless backpacking trips and day hikes. As she gazes on the wonders around her, she takes photographs and draws sketches so she can transfer the scenes to canvas when she returns to Fairbanks.
An example of how this occurs is seen in her diptych titled “Diversity.” She was camped near the Upper Sadlerochit River with her partner, wilderness guide Ron Yarnell. She had spied a valley on the map that looked interesting, but it was Yarnell who insisted they hike to it. As they came over the ridge and the landscape revealed itself, she found the mountains surprisingly diverse, and, she said, the “valley was just breathtaking.” She knew immediately she would be painting it.
Though she has deep ties to Alaska, Larsen spent most of her pre-retirement life in California. She grew up in Arcata amidst the redwoods, although she much prefers open spaces. Larsen had always drawn pictures, but it was a high school art teacher who turned her into an artist.
“I think most things that I learned about color I learned from Olga Dahl,” she said. “She’s one of those people who, even when I was driving to bring my paintings to the gallery, I was thinking, ‘Thank you Olga.’”
Larsen attended San Diego State University, where she initially studied nursing. Then one day in a microbiology class, she and fellow students were doing lab work and talking when their instructor said, “You all need to settle down, this isn’t an art class. You have to work in here.”
“I don’t know, maybe it hit me the wrong way,” Larsen recalled, “but the next day I changed my major.”
She switched to art, and after graduating, came to Fairbanks in 1973 where she obtained her teaching credentials from UAF. Unable to find a position in Alaska, she returned to California in 1975 and spent her education career on the Monterey Peninsula, teaching art and English.
Alaska kept calling her back, however, and in 1986, while returning from a year as an exchange teacher in London, she routed her journey to allow her a visit. From there she began returning annually, and in 1988, while onboard a small plane skimming through the passes of the Brooks Range, she remembered, “I knew immediately, I have found what I am looking for.”
Larsen bought a remote lot near Gates of the Arctic National Park, where she and Yarnell built a cabin. “That’s one of the best decisions I’ve made,” she said. Upon her 2009 retirement, at an age when most people look for warmer climes, she moved to Alaska full time. This was also when she finally took to painting.
“I didn’t have a painting background,” she explained. “Painting is all new to me. I have this art degree, but almost all my classes were either in crafts because they made us take them, or in printmaking. I had two painting classes. I never really did much painting. I knew a lot about color, but painting wasn’t something I’d had much of any training in.”
Her understanding of color is both unique and perfectly applicable to the Brooks Range, which she depicts in muted tones rather than vibrant hues, conveying a sense of timelessness. This is especially evident in “Posing for Portrait,” which shows a scene near Atigun Pass. “It had a lot of really subtle colors. And they weren’t normal colors like green,” she said. “I’d see oranges, I’d see purples, and pinks. It was just amazing all the colors in that mountain. So that’s why I did that one.”
The artist who spent her childhood running through forests said that the barren ground often found in the Arctic and other harsh environments is what intrigues her the most. “When you can see underneath the vegetation, the mountain is communicating to you what it’s story is. What’s happened to it over the years.”
How the sky reflects itself on that landscape is also key to her work. “The light [in the Arctic] is intense but subtle,” she explained. “Light on Alluvial,” which perhaps best captures this phenomenon, depicts a stormy summer day with the sunlight pushing through the clouds. “I was thinking about that alluvial fan and the light that was coming off of it,” Larsen said of the hike that led to the painting. “Looking down in that big valley and it glowed, that light, even though it was a very dark dark day.
Discussing her bond with Alaska’s Arctic, which fuels her life and art, Larsen concluded, “I think land like this that hasn’t been all messed up feeds you spiritually. I know it does for me, that’s why I go up there. It’s something that you almost have to have once in a while, and it’s real easy to grab it up there.”
Lynn Larsen can be found online at lynnlarsen.com. Her work is on display through Jan. 30 at Bear Gallery in Pioneer Park, open Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m.