‘Driving around I’ll spot something. The colors and the composition are really intriguing and I’ll go home and try to duplicate the feeling that it gave me,” Marji Huffman-Plessinger said, explaining where she looks for things to paint. Sometimes she doesn’t even need to leave home. “A lot of the inspiration is from just looking out the window in our living room.”
Huffman-Plessinger, whose work is featured in the Bear Gallery at Pioneer Park throughout January, is a careful observer of the natural world. A lifelong artist, she explores her surroundings through both landscape and abstract paintings, although the two forms intermingle a fair bit. Rich colors combine with a desire on her part to capture the feel of what she is depicting rather than looking to define sharp details. “I always feel like things might not be exactly as they appear,” she explained.
Sometimes things appear unexpectedly. “Caribou Tracks from 22,000 Feet” began as an abstract piece that wasn’t intended as a landscape painting. But when her pilot husband saw it, he immediately commented that it looked like caribou tracks on the snow as seen from the sky, and the painting found its name. It’s one of the ways abstract and landscape imagery merge in her work, even when unintended. “It’s in the eye of the beholder,” she said.
Huffman-Plessinger was born on Kodiak and grew up in Anchorage. Her grandparents homesteaded on land along the south side of what is now Huffman Road in Alaska’s largest city. “Growing up I loved exploring in the woods,” she recalled. “That’s carried through into my adult life.”
Huffman-Plessinger’s mother encouraged her love of art, enrolling her daughter in art classes where she first began honing her talents. This was furthered in high school and college art classes, which she said were always her favorites.
After high school, Huffman-Plessinger wandered far from Alaska, first to Mississippi, and then to Yuma Arizona where she met her husband, a now-retired Marine Corps veteran. His military career resulted in periodic moves around the country and across the Pacific Ocean. “My husband was in the Marine Corps, and the Marines do not have bases in cold weather,” she said, “We were in Arizona, Tennessee, Hawaii, Okinawa Japan, and they were all hot.” She also spent nine years in Los Angeles.
Through it all, Huffman-Plessinger, who said she doesn’t like hot weather, pined for the land of her birth. “I grew up where it’s cold,” she said with the laughter that continually peppers her conversation. “I like the cold. At least you can put on more clothes if you get cold. But if it’s hot you can only strip down to skin, and that’s it.”
After her husband retired from the service, he was working for a slowly failing small aviation company in Yuma when a friend suggested he try finding a position in Fairbanks. He did, and in 2006, “We sold nine tenths of what we owned and drove up with the rest.”
Huffman-Plessinger was a bookkeeper for decades, and continued with this work in Fairbanks. “It wasn’t something I had any kind of a passion for, but I’m good with numbers. When I retired from that in 2018 I decided to see if I could make a go of it as an artist. And actually right now it seems to be going pretty well.”
Her work quickly caught fire in Alaska. One piece was part of last summer’s biennial exhibit in the Anchorage Museum, and she was the featured artist in the Bear Gallery gift shop in the same period. This is her first full show, however.
“Tunguska Event,” one of the pieces in the show, blends her love of nature, her lifelong enjoyment of science fiction, and an actual incident with astronomical origins. It depicts the meteoroid that exploded over the Podkamennaya Tunguska river on the Central Siberian Plateau in 1908, the largest such event in recorded human history.
She painted it on tinfoil, based on a method she learned from a YouTube art channel she subscribes to. The painting shows the meteoroid plunging downward over the landscape, about to burst, with the tinfoil providing both color and texture to the scene. “Right now I’m kind of enamored with texture,” she explained.
Much closer to home, “Winter Sunset on Chena Ridge” is what she sees from her window. A barely present winter sun hovers along the ridge of Ester Dome in the background, backlighting barren birch trees in her yard. “I really liked the way the sun was just barely above the horizon there,” she said, adding that it was her husband’s favorite painting of hers and she felt a bit bad about selling it.
The abstract work “Summer Sunburst” came from an art class at church where the instructor had them work on black canvases, a new idea for her. “Since then I’ve been fascinated with starting with a black canvas and making it brighter.”
One of the most striking paintings, “Time Warp,” evokes Catholic iconography. It began as a pour painting, where paint is poured on the canvas and moved around for different effects, colors, and densities. “I didn’t like the way this one turned out,” she said. Then, looking at a drawing she had made and set aside, she had an epiphany. “I had had the drawing for several years and I thought, ‘I wonder if this would go on top of the painting, maybe make something interesting.” She added, “It kind of swirled a little bit. Maybe Jesus coming out of a different dimension.”
From the ground at her feet to the inter-dimensional, it’s all part of what Huffman-Plessinger seeks to accomplish in her work, which she summarized in her artist statement for the show. “The message I want to share with my art is: see life with your heart, immerse yourself in the wonder; each moment is a precious gift to be fully experienced!”
Marji Huffman-Plessinger can be found online at https://www.myalaskanpassage.com/. Her work is on display in the Bear Gallery in Pioneer Park until January 30, open Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.