While driving Alaska’s graveled highways, people sometimes wonder how an unpaved road can turn into a bed of corduroy.

Keith Mather had the same question about roads in his home country of Australia and then later in his adopted home of Alaska. He wrote a paper about washboard roads in 1963, the same year he became director of the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Since the late 1970s, the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Geophysical Institute has provided this column free in cooperation with the UAF research community. Ned Rozell is a science writer for the Geophysical Institute. A version of this story ran in 2006.