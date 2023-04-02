Last week, while getting ready to climb into a bunk, I heard the yell of a raven outside. And then another, and a few more. I pulled on my boots.

Outside, a steady stream of black bodies glided overhead, many of them swooping down to check me out. Their wings pushed the air in soft puffs as they continued past, 20 feet above the tops of wiry black spruce trees.

Since the late 1970s, the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Geophysical Institute has provided this column free in cooperation with the UAF research community. Ned Rozell is a science writer for the Geophysical Institute.