Numbers of adult peregrine falcons on the upper Yukon River in Alaska have decreased by more than a third in the last three years, according to a scientist who has counted them there for half a century.

Skip Ambrose is a biologist who has observed Yukon River peregrine falcons since 1973, missing only three years along the way.

