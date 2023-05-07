A dog that pulled his way into history has given scientists insight into what makes Alaska sled dogs and other working breeds unique.

Researchers have used a tiny patch of skin cut from a taxidermy mount of Balto to determine that the 1925 Serum Run hero had no wolf in his recent background. They also found that Balto, a black husky built like a tank, was full of mixed-breed vigor and was adapted to make the most of a diet that included starch.

