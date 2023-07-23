The grizzly hadn’t seen my dog or me, so I yelled and waved my arms. The bear stood, looked in our direction for three unforgettable seconds, then trotted up the valley.

Late for a meeting with scientists, I kept hiking in the direction of the bear.

