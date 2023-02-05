Compton tortoiseshell butterfly

Photo by Rod Boyce

A Compton tortoiseshell butterfly pauses between flights in Two Rivers resident Rod Boyce’s garage in January.

Rod Boyce of Two Rivers reports that he has noticed — at a time when the outside air’s temperature has not been above freezing since October — three butterflies living in his heated garage.

Though we in middle Alaska will be thinking a lot about insects in a few months, mosquitoes and their kin are far from our consciousness in midwinter. That is unless you are Derek Sikes, professor of entomology and curator of insects at the University of Alaska Museum of the North.

Since the late 1970s, the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Geophysical Institute has provided this column free in cooperation with the UAF research community. Ned Rozell ned.rozell@alaska.edu is a science writer for the Geophysical Institute.