Alaska is well known for its charismatic megafauna. Visitors and long-time residents alike usually enjoy seeing moose, caribou and bears. Such iconic creatures adorn Alaskan books, clothing and artwork. When I arrived in 2006 to begin work as the Curator of Insects for the University of Alaska Museum, I was thrilled to see these giant animals. However, even more thrilling to me was getting to know Alaska’s much smaller and leggier animals. I began obsessively documenting Alaskan species of beetles, butterflies, bees, dragonflies, spiders and all their close relatives. I always carried a vial in my pocket to be ever-ready. At a faculty potluck, I might gently pick a beetle off someone’s shoulder with a comment “Thanks! I think this species is new for the museum collection!” The basic documentation of the flora and fauna of Alaska was for the most part completed by the mid 1900s — with the exception of the most diverse animals — the invertebrates. Unlike better-studied groups, no Alaskan checklist existed for the animals I was responsible for. I felt much like the early explorer naturalists of the 1800s must have felt. I could easily find new regional records and even species new to science — often in my own backyard!
This research into Alaska’s insects proceeded at a feverish pace with funding provided by state and federal agencies like the National Science Foundation, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, and the US Fish and Wildlife Service. Numerous graduate, undergraduate and even some high school students helped with this research — as well as volunteers and citizen scientists of all ages. We documented insects and their relatives all over the state, for various projects in places like the Aleutians, southeast Alaska, interior Alaska and the north slope. Specimens poured into the collection, filling cabinets and our open-access online database with specimens and their data. With the help of scientists all over the world, who take loans of specimens for study, we’ve tried to keep up with the task of identifying all these specimens (which is far harder and slower than collecting them). We’ve also been building a DNA barcode library of Alaskan arthropods to help people in the future identify unknowns using DNA sequencing technology. The checklist of Alaska’s non-marine arthropods has now grown to almost 9,000 species.
How close to complete is the checklist? It’s hard to know but there are two good reasons to think we’re still a long way from completion. The first is the shape of the discovery curve — it has been going upwards at basically the same rate since the 1940s with no sign of a plateau. The more we look, the more new discoveries we find. For a small group of animals like the land mammals (which has about the same number of species as Alaska has butterflies), the discovery curve of new species for Alaska plateaued quickly. This was a good indication that the discovery of mammal species for the state was basically done. Another good reason to believe we are far from complete for Alaska’s non-marine arthropod checklist is work done in Sweden. Sweden is of similar latitude to Alaska and about one-third the area of Alaska. Being so much smaller than Alaska predicts Sweden would have a smaller fauna. However, I recently learned that Sweden has an insect fauna estimated to contain over 28,000 species! I knew Europeans have been documenting their insect faunas with far greater effort for a longer time than we have in Alaska, but I was still shocked to learn we might be so far from our goal — perhaps not even one-third of the way there.
It’s important to have a complete checklist of Arthropods for Alaska because it is the business of science is to understand our world — what are its parts and how do they work together? If we are ignorant of most of the animal species in a region, we can hardly claim to understand the ecology of that region. Other good reasons include the challenges of knowing how the state is changing as the climate warms and non-native species like ticks from the lower 48 arrive on our pets and become established here. It’s hard to know what’s new to the state if we don’t know what’s already here. We’ve worked with peony farmers to help them understand which insects are feeding on their crops. We’ve worked with medical professionals to see if more people are getting stung by yellow-jacket wasps as our climate warms (preliminary results suggest they are).
We’ve worked with the military to help them identify and archive unknown species of insects and spiders on base. One of our more exciting projects, with funding from the US Fish and Wildlife Service, has been documenting the slow recovery of the ecosystem on Kasatochi island, a volcano in the Aleutians that erupted and was buried in 2008. The most common organisms we found on Kasatochi post-eruption were not herbivores, but predators who were feeding on scavengers that were feeding on rotting kelp, fish and birds.
This contradicted the often-taught successional pattern of plants first, herbivores second and predators third. I wasn’t surprised that Darwin, a master naturalist, had noted this same “predators and scavengers first” pattern long ago in his book, “The Voyage of the Beagle” regarding the ecological growth of new islands in the Pacific. We’re also collaborating with various agencies, including the National Park Service, and scientists at the University of Alaska Anchorage, to document pollinators throughout the state with many new discoveries. Another current project is focused on better documenting the over 300 species of arthropods that have never been found outside of Alaska. These species are Alaskan in the deepest sense of the word, since as far as we know, they occur no where else on the planet.
How can you help? There are two very active Facebook groups that have thousands of members that help Alaskans understand the tiny leggy animals they encounter: Bugs and Plants of Alaska and Spiders of Alaska. I don’t run these groups but I help where I can. I also encourage people to use the free iNaturalist app in which they can connect to a social network of people who enjoy documenting nature with their smartphones (and not just insects — iNaturalist helps with plants, fungi, etc.). People using these tools have found numerous new records for the state, some of which they capture and donate to the museum. I always encourage collection of actual specimens because a photo may be worth the proverbial thousand words, but a specimen is worth
EXPLORE MORE
Family programs from the UA Museum of the North are focusing on winter during December. Self-guided Early Explorers, for children 5 and younger, encourages exploration in galleries with a hunt-and-find from Dec. 4-10 and a free take-home activity. Caregivers can also download at-home activities. Visit bit.ly/uamnhandson for more info.
Winter Exploration Days are planned for Dec. 11, 18, 20 and 27 at the museum. Try an activity, go on a scavenger hunt and pick up materials for at-home crafts. Visit bit.ly/3lxrRsa for more info.
The museum is open daily from 10 a.m — 5:30 p.m. UAMN will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. For more information about the museum’s collections, programs and events, visit bit.ly/32N0TpE or call 474-7505.