Home Heating Options

ERIN CORNELIUSSEN/FAIRBANKS DAILY NEWS-MINER

John Roberts, right, hands Josh Hunt the nozzle after receiving his heating oil at the Sourdough Fuel Bulk Plant on Illinois Street on Friday, September 11, 2015.

 ERIN CORNELIUSSEN/FAIRBANKS DAILY NEWS-MINER

As of the last day of October, oil is just over $94 per barrel for Brent crude oil (with general crude running $8 less per barrel). In comparison, 11 months ago in the midst of winter, it was pricing out at just under $69 a barrel. Thus, many countries in Europe are fearing an “energy armageddon” this winter as the seasonal cold moves in. There are concerns that sustained energy costs could trigger, if not exacerbate, a world recession.

Yet, the market price has been north of $100 per barrel of oil several times in the past decade and a half, so what is so devastating this time? Some of the current scare is over oil supply — and who holds it. OPEC (Plus) is making direct attempts to curtail output. The current sanctions in place limit Russian oil and gas (a partial substitute) exports, and disruptions to Europe of transportation routes for fuel have contributed to these concerns.

Art Nash is the UAF Cooperative Extension statewide energy specialist. For questions, he can be reached at 907-474-6366 or alnashjr@alaska.edu.