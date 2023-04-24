Poetry

There are several reasons I like the Online Etymology website: it’s accurate, thorough, and often entertaining. For example, consider the half-forgotten expression “jackanapes,” which dates from the 1450s when it meant “an impertinent, conceited fellow, an absurd fop.” A century later it was “a general term of reproach … especially a contemptuous nickname for William de la Pole, Duke of Suffolk.” The Merriam-Webster Dictionary, which sometimes includes interesting word origins, states that the Duke “was a well-regarded commander and statesman during the Hundred Years’ War. It was during his dukedom (1448-1450), however, that England lost its possessions in northern France, and a portion of the blame was pinned on de la Pole. (So potent was the blame, in fact, that he was murdered in 1450.) The unfortunate duke lost his life and also gained a nickname: Jack Napis. The Jack part came from Jack as a term of address for one deemed socially inferior; the ‘s’ on the end was a common nickname element; and the ‘api’ was an allusion to something on de la Pole’s heraldic badge (a kind of personal emblem): the image of an ‘ape’s clog’—a weight that was used with a chain to restrain a monkey. Jack Napis eventually developed into jackanapes, a word that referred first to a monkey or ape less than a century after the duke had met his demise. The word’s other meanings quickly followed.”

The Online Etymology Dictionary added that jackanapes’ “feminine counterpart is Jane-of-apes, ‘a pert, forward girl.’ “Jane” has other primate and nobility connections in that she set up housekeeping with the Lord of the Apes, Tarzan, and lords like de la Pole and Tarzan got their titles from a loaf of bread. “Lord” decends from “hlaford” which is a contraction of the Old English “hlafweard, literally ‘one who guards the loaves” (“hlaf” meant “loaf” and “weard” meant “keeper, guardian)”. And “hlaffæta,” (“household servant”) literally meant “loaf-eater.” A “loafer, an “idler, one who loafs,” emerged in 1830s America and is “of uncertain origin, often regarded as a shortened variant of ‘land loper’, a partial loan-translation of German Landläufer ‘vagabond’.” Obviously I’m a logophile, a “person who loves words,” and that’s why I sometimes enjoy cruising through interesting word lists, like those at the online Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, where I came across a new favorite, “vellichor” (“the strange wistfulness of used bookstores)”.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.