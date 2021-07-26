In 1976 Fairbanks was riding the crest of the Pipeline Boom, with overcrowding by outsiders who came up to work, taking their money back to homes and families in the Lower 48. The resulting friction between Alaskan residents and these outsider pipeline workers came to a head in a series of “poetic” Letters to the Editor that were published in July of that same year.
Faribanks Daily News-Miner – July 7, 1976
TRUE ALASKANS?
(Just turncoats from the lower 48)
I’ve asked many Alaskans just where they came from,
Most say Idaho, California, Montana, or Washington, I came.
They came here ten, twenty, or thirty years ago.
Looking to find their pot of “gold.”
I see this sign that says to h--- with the lower “48”.
Alaskans don’t realize there are “forty-nine” more states.
You smoke our cigarettes and drink our booze.
You eat our meat and wear out shoes.
You’ve used our oil for many a year.
Now you have the nerve to say get the “h---” out of here!
You enjoy the “freedom” that our country has meant.
Yet before “we” can work here, we have to be what “you” call a “resident.”
You hold a grudge against a real pipeliner,
But let me tell you my friend, people like us there is no finer.
We work our a--- off to be a sideboom operator, welder, or laborer,
And you think you can learn in thirty days, to be a “real” pipeliner?
Well, you can talk about us all you like, but don’t try to hex us,
Because we are proud to be pipeliners from TEXAS!!
You’ve also become the largest state,
But as a group of people you’re not so great.
TEXAS STILL IS THE GREATEST STATE.
Now really what is it in Alaska you make?
All the profits from the oil you can rake!
But the year will come, and oil will flow.
And you’ll remember “Texans” as “Santa Anna” remembers the “Alamo.”
One thing we can say to clear the air,
Is you True Alaskans are “truly unfair.”
You won’t like it when the oil flows down,
That it took Okies and Texans to lay it in the ground,
With equipment and men who have a true state,
Real pipeliners, operators, welders, and laborers, from the “Lower 48.”
Trans-Alaska Pipeline built in Alaska by: Okies, Texans, and people from the “Lower 48.”
(By the REDHEADED REBEL, wife of a true pipeliner)
While the loyalty of the Red-Headed Rebel to her oily Texas roots is admirable, the timing in publishing her notorious ditty of southern superiority was lamentable, because it was published at the same time a major scandal unfolded in the Fairbanks newspapers regarding an estimated 4,000 faulty welds done on the pipeline, mostly by Texan pipeliners, and Alyeska Pipeline Company was under intense fire from the United States Secretary of Interior to fix every one of them. This resulted in a few entertaining bits of rebuttal versification expressed by some affronted Fairbanks residents:
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner – July 27, 1976
‘Rebel’ poem
Dear Editor:
An Alaskan’s reply to the Red-Headed Rebel, wife of a true Pipeliner.
ALASKA’s the Biggest.
ALASKANs the Greatest.
But, with your epoch
My attention was held.
But my last thought
As I closed up the paper
Was “Too bad the Texans
Didn’t learn to weld!!!”
Y’all relax now and enjoy! Hear?
Any state or town is only what YOU make it.
Submitted by Mickie Nelson
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner – July 27, 1976
Poetic response
Dear Editor:
In reply to the Red-headed Texan,
Thank God for the Red-headed Texan,
Who explained all this trouble we’re in,
‘Cause I would hate like the devil
For Alaskans to suffer the shame.
She has told how the Texans & Okies,
Built this pipeline for me and for you.
And I believe in credit,
Being given where credit is due.
Please forward your letter to Texas,
Oklahoma and all other states
Let the whole nation be advised.
We Alaskans didn’t make this mistake.
Meet the committee from Washington Monday,
And announce with your LOUD Texas pride,
That your “Good ole boys” build the pipeline.
Then Alaskans will be satisfied.
Submitted by Johni Naylor
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner – July 30, 1976
Hurry Up
Dear Editor,
In answer to that really good poem written by the red-headed rebel, wife of the true pipeliner (July 7th) I want to say to the little lady that not all us Alaskans are so ungrateful that we don’t appreciate them true skills your professional pipeliners has brung to the job. For instance, when it comes to beating up security guards, I doubt that anyone could do it better.
And they sure as shooting has taught us something about how to act in public. I have often watched in pure admiration as they strut and stagger around the airport or somewhere downtown, making more noise than a wild Texas turkey gobbler eating sour corn mash.
And don’t let this fretful mess about them bad pipeline welds bother you none. Shoot, that just makes the job last longer, and what do them x-ray machines know anyway? Probably run by 30-day wonder Alaska residents, not true pipeliners.
I don’t want to give all pipeliners credit for these things. But for those that truly deserve it, I want to dedicate the following poem, writ in free verse. (That means it don’t rhyme.)
HURRY UP PLEASE, IT’S TIME
How much longer now,
How much longer now, oh,
How much longer now before
The ready voice of ignorance
Too often loud
Is no longer heard
Across this land.
Yours truly,
Ronald Crowe
Note: The bum welds were eventually repaired, the Texans went home with an Okie under each arm, and Fairbanks went on to become the splendorous riparian city we all love today. The awful moral of the story is that we never could have done it without Texas! This ten-gallon history nugget has been proudly brought to you by Fairbanks Men’s Igloo No. 4 and Women’s Igloo No. 8 of the Pioneers of Alaska, who would like to remind you that history nuggets are posted every Monday to our website at pioneersofalaskafairbanks.org.