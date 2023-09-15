I was blurry eyed when my aging bladder demanded that I get up at 4 a.m. and exit our tent on a cool August morning on the North Slope, where I was hunting caribou with my long-time hunting partner, Dave Verbyla. When I finished and turned to return to the tent, I was startled to discover a large brown object about 10 yards away on the other side of the tent.
My first thought was BEAR, and “Oh Crap, I’m going to get mauled,” but as my eyes focused, I realized it was a bull muskox, and my thought went to “Oh Crap, I’m going to get trampled”. I quietly warned Dave, who was still in the tent, and he responded with something like, “Huh?”, in his typical casual manner, without moving from his warm sleeping bag. Fortunately, the bull slowly ambled off without incident.
These were my pre-carry-a-camera- everywhere-I-go days and even pre-cell-phone days, so no photos were taken.
Full frame portraits of wildlife are certainly exciting and have their place in photography. However, keep in mind as you consider my suggestions for getting close-ups that these aren’t the only compositions you want or need. Safety and ethics should be your primary considerations.
Getting physically close to your subject or “zooming with your feet” requires an understanding of your target species. Some general advice for getting close that applies to most species is to work into the wind so they don’t smell you, have the sun at your back for both lighting and some potential “camouflage,” and never approach an animal directly, especially when they can see you.
Getting in front of moving animals, especially when you are down wind of them, can also be effective. I often use this technique with caribou.
Using a blind, especially those you can leave at a site so animals acclimate to it, can be highly effective for close-up photography. I use a homemade floating blind built from a fishing tube to get close to aquatic critters like ducks.
Your vehicle can be an excellent “blind,” like it was for the muskox photo. In cold weather, be sure to shut off the engine and get your lens far enough out the window to avoid cabin heat that can blur photos.
Many people fail to recognize how their body language and movements translate to animals. At the risk of sounding superstitious, I swear I can more easily get close to an animal when I have just my camera rather than my rifle because I believe my body language and movements differ in these situations.
Let’s talk about zooming with your feet for Dall sheep. Dall sheep live in the mountains and their escape strategy is to run into higher and often craggy terrain, so you generally want to stay below them. They have extremely keen eyesight and an amazing olfactory sense. In areas where they are hunted they will almost certainly flee if they scent you without seeing you. I think you are better off being seen by a sheep and approaching them indirectly (at angles) rather than hiding poorly and being smelled, although some of my friends disagree with me on this point.
I can think of two distinct cases when I was out of sight of sheep after initially being in view and when I reappeared the sheep had disappeared even though they showed no sign of concern when I last saw them.
Some people claim you can approach sheep if you are dressed in white clothing and walk like a sheep. I have not had success with this approach; perhaps because I’m not effectively channeling my inner sheep.
This photo of an exceptional (9-year-old?) ram is a great case study. I initially spotted him at about 500 yards on a cold (-5F with 10 mph wind) March day after ascending for about two hours. At first, I was at about the same elevation as it, so I retreated downhill, while staying in sight. This by the way was in an area that is hunted in the fall.
Over the next hour, and while staying in sight, I crawled, and crab-walked in a zig-zag manner in the general direction of the ram and ultimately found myself about 20 yards away. I took this photo (ISO200, F7.1, 1/1250sec, 400mm) with my Canon 7DII, which has a crop frame sensor so my effective focal length was 400x1.6=640. The image is also cropped about 50%, which gets me even “closer.”
When I left the area after about an hour, mostly because I was freezing to death, the ram was still bedded down.
Sadly, Dall sheep have declined in many areas of the state, exceeding 50% drops in some regions. High mortality appears to be linked to warmer winter conditions that can cause dangerous freeze-thaw events, which reduces footing and access to food. Sheep rely on wind to remove snow and expose food, which is not possible when the snow has a layer of ice on top.
Sheep hunting is now closed in some areas because of these declines. Also, some hunters have voluntarily decided to stop hunting sheep. I encourage everyone to join organizations dedicated to conservation of sheep and other wildlife.
Next time I’ll talk about “getting close” with big lenses and post processing.