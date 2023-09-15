I was blurry eyed when my aging bladder demanded that I get up at 4 a.m. and exit our tent on a cool August morning on the North Slope, where I was hunting caribou with my long-time hunting partner, Dave Verbyla. When I finished and turned to return to the tent, I was startled to discover a large brown object about 10 yards away on the other side of the tent.

My first thought was BEAR, and “Oh Crap, I’m going to get mauled,” but as my eyes focused, I realized it was a bull muskox, and my thought went to “Oh Crap, I’m going to get trampled”. I quietly warned Dave, who was still in the tent, and he responded with something like, “Huh?”, in his typical casual manner, without moving from his warm sleeping bag. Fortunately, the bull slowly ambled off without incident.