The Board of Directors of Yukon Quest Alaska is taking applications for potential members.
Four seats on the board are available for two-year terms, a news release from the mushing organization states. The board is seeking applicants who are in good standing with Yukon Quest International Ltd. and are able to travel to Canada without legal restrictions. Board members are expected to attend monthly meetings in Fairbanks, dedicate a minimum of 10 hours per month to Yukon Quest business, and commit to additional special events and projects.
Nominations opened Monday and close May 5. Nominations will be reviewed by the Nomination Committee for inclusion on the ballot.
Elections are open starting May 10 and go to 5:30 p.m. May 24. Members in good standing can cast ballots online, at the Yukon Quest Headquarters, or prior to the annual general membership meeting on May 24.
Results of the election will be announced at the end of the annual general membership meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m. May 24 at Big Daddy’s BBQ, 107 Wickersham St. The news release states the board’s goal is to re-establish the traditional 1,000-mile race in the future.
