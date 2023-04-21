Yukon Quest Alaska

Mushers in this year’s Yukon Quest Alaska took off Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from the Chena River in downtown Fairbanks.

 Mark Lindberg photo

The Board of Directors of Yukon Quest Alaska is taking applications for potential members.

Four seats on the board are available for two-year terms, a news release from the mushing organization states. The board is seeking applicants who are in good standing with Yukon Quest International Ltd. and are able to travel to Canada without legal restrictions. Board members are expected to attend monthly meetings in Fairbanks, dedicate a minimum of 10 hours per month to Yukon Quest business, and commit to additional special events and projects.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.