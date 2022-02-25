The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta Subsistence Regional Advisory Council will meet telephonically next week, from March 1-3.
During the public meeting, the Council will develop proposals related to federal subsistence fish and shellfish in the region. Members will also take up other issues as they relate to subsistence in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta Region.
A central issue facing Y-K Delta is the record low salmon run on the Yukon River in 2021. Very low fish numbers were extremely hard on small communities in the area, many of whom depend on subsistence fish to survive.
The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta Council is one of 10 committees that meet at least twice a year. The role of subsistence councils, according to the Department of the Interior website, is to “provide an opportunity for rural Alaskans to continue in a meaningful way to the management of subsistence resources.” The meetings also “provide an open forum for public expressions, opinions, and concerns regarding any matter related to subsistence.”
The call begins at 9 a.m. each day. People interested in attending the meeting can dial in using the number 866-326-9183. The meeting passcode is 48576438.