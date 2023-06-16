Spring in Fairbanks is fleeting. For those who watch and identify birds in the Fairbanks area, spring 2023 proved to be late and slow in several regards, but it also brought some great sightings and a species never before seen in Interior Alaska. Since we’re now settling into summer (baby mallards, boreal owls and redpolls are already out of the nest!), let’s look back at spring 2023.

Spring migration in Fairbanks usually begins in late March or early April as golden eagles and snow buntings move through, headed north or to higher elevations. As we all remember with a shiver, this April was unusually cold. As a result, snow buntings stayed in Fairbanks much longer — and in greater numbers — than usual. They usually depart by mid-April but, this year, the last bird was reported April 27 at Creamer’s Field. Not only did many snow buntings linger in Fairbanks but their relative, the gray-crowned rosy finch, caused quite a stir. Rosy finches are usually found only in alpine tundra, but cold weather forced them down and resulted in a flood of reports, starting April 13 on Murphy Dome and April 18 at Moose Mountain and extending through April 27 at College Road and Goldmine Trail. One flock of 40 along Goldstream Road on April 23 was exceptional.

Jeff Walters is with the Arctic Audubon Society.