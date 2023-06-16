Spring in Fairbanks is fleeting. For those who watch and identify birds in the Fairbanks area, spring 2023 proved to be late and slow in several regards, but it also brought some great sightings and a species never before seen in Interior Alaska. Since we’re now settling into summer (baby mallards, boreal owls and redpolls are already out of the nest!), let’s look back at spring 2023.
Spring migration in Fairbanks usually begins in late March or early April as golden eagles and snow buntings move through, headed north or to higher elevations. As we all remember with a shiver, this April was unusually cold. As a result, snow buntings stayed in Fairbanks much longer — and in greater numbers — than usual. They usually depart by mid-April but, this year, the last bird was reported April 27 at Creamer’s Field. Not only did many snow buntings linger in Fairbanks but their relative, the gray-crowned rosy finch, caused quite a stir. Rosy finches are usually found only in alpine tundra, but cold weather forced them down and resulted in a flood of reports, starting April 13 on Murphy Dome and April 18 at Moose Mountain and extending through April 27 at College Road and Goldmine Trail. One flock of 40 along Goldstream Road on April 23 was exceptional.
April also brought a couple of mountain bluebirds. Fairbanks is on the extreme northwest edge of the bluebird’s range and usually only one or two are reported per year. This year one was seen at Chena Hot Springs on April 16. Then a very cooperative, spectacular male hung out at the Georgeson Botanical Gardens April 22-25 and was seen by many.
By late April, Fairbanks was warming up. The first trumpeter swan arrived at Creamer’s Field on April 14 and the first Canada goose arrived the next day. Both were later than usual. Sandhill cranes followed on April 24. The concentration of trumpeter swans, geese and ducks at Creamer’s Field peaked the last week of April. Meanwhile, an Arctic Audubon Society field trip to Delta Junction on April 23 turned up waterfowl as well as small flocks of gray-crowned rosy finches and another male mountain bluebird. A peregrine falcon was noted at Mountain View Medical Center in Fairbanks on April 25.
More waterfowl and several landbirds (such as American robin, ruby-crowned kinglet, dark-eyed junco, yellow-rumped warbler, and white-crowned sparrow) arrived by early May. Waterfowl included many redhead ducks, a species that has increased noticeably during migration the last few years. A few species were noted only briefly, such as two horned larks at Creamers Field on April 27, a Eurasian wigeon at Tanana Lakes on May 4, and a Say’s Phoebe at Creamer’s Field on May 9.
Arctic Audubon Society hosted field trips open to the public on May 6 to Tanana Lakes, May 13 to Creamer’s Field, and “Birding by Ear” (learning bird songs) also at Creamers Field on May 21. Many birds were seen on all excursions.
Meanwhile, spring bird-banding was happening at Creamer’s Field. According to Robert Snowden of the Alaska Songbird Institute (ASI), unofficial counts for this season are 135 banded birds, 82 recaptures, and 21 species over 22 days of banding. Bird-banding started here in 1992 and provides valuable long-term data, and occurs in both spring and fall. The last day of spring banding was June 2. Fall banding will begin in late July. Volunteers are always welcome; check out ASI’s website at aksongbird.org for information.
Migrants continued to arrive in mid to late May, including Swainson’s thrushes (which sing so beautifully at night), yellow and blackpoll warblers, and chipping sparrows (very uncommon in Fairbanks but can be found easily at Harding Lake). Swarms of thousands of swallows of four species feeding on the wing for insects — an amazing sight — occurred for several days at the airport and at Tanana Lakes. Three very rare yellow-billed loons showed up at an airport pond on May 30. The latest migrant to arrive is usually the Alder flycatcher; it often doesn’t show up until June 1. They’re here now!
Our shorebird season was very lackluster, though it ended with a big surprise. Many of our migrant sandpipers and plovers were in very low numbers. Did they skip over Fairbanks and keep heading north or west? Our resident breeding spotted and solitary sandpipers, lesser yellowlegs, and Wilson’s snipe are here. But only small numbers of migrants such as Dunlin, Western and Baird’s and upland sandpipers, whimbrels, and red-necked phalaropes were detected. And not a single stilt, buff-breasted, or white-rumped sandpiper was reported.
One shorebird, however, stood out. On May 28, as she participated in ASI’s spring bird-a-thon fundraiser to see how many species she could find in a 24-hour period, 13-year-old Hazel Sutton discovered a small, colorful, unusual-looking sandpiper at Tanana Lakes. She took photos and noted its field marks. As it turns out, she had discovered and identified Interior Alaska’s first-ever red-necked stint! This little sandpiper is an Asian bird that breeds mostly in Siberia. How it ended up in Fairbanks is anyone’s guess. All the local birders were soon bound for Tanana Lakes and, fortunately, the stint stayed around until May 30. The News-Miner had a more in-depth story, by Ned Rozell, about this report on June 11.
The fast-paced spring migration is now over. Local birds are busy nesting and raising young during our short summer. If you’d like to get more involved in local bird activities, consider contacting Alaska Songbird Institute (aksongbird.org) or Friends of Creamer’s Field (friendsofcreamersfield.org). You can also check local bird observations, or contribute your own, on the public database eBird; type in “Fairbanks” at “Explore Regions.” Most reports for this article were taken from eBird. Happy birding!
Jeff Walters is with the Arctic Audubon Society.