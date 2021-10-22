Snowmachines will once again be blasting off for the Iron Dog race. The 38th Iron Dog is set to start Feb. 17, 2022, and will follow a similar Covid-19 protocol to last year. Unlike the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, vaccinations will not be required, but racers will need to display negative Covid tests.
“We have decided to focus on preventing the transmission of Covid-19 instead of forcing people to get vaccinated,” Iron Dog Executive Director Bob Menne said. He added that “the only way to guarantee there won’t be any infected participants” is to use a testing plan similar to the 2021 race.
“Iron Dog 38 will take a page from 2021’s successful event, which followed strict mitigation procedures that kept racers, volunteers and spectators along the racecourse safe,” reads an announcement from Iron Dog. No racers or staff members tested positive for the virus during last year’s race, according to Iron Dog.
Menne attributes the success to a comprehensive testing plan, which was created with input from medical professionals and communities. The plan, he said, “either met or exceeded all state, federal and village travel requirements.” Iron Dog also sent their plan to villages along the route and asked for any supplemental requests.
This year, Iron Dog will continue to “work closely with experts to establish a comprehensive plan that ensures our tradition continues while keeping racers, volunteers, staff and the communities we travel through safe,” Menne said.
Menne explained that, unlike the Iditarod, the Iron Dog did not consider utilizing an alternate route, and the result was successful.
“Even though we were limited in our interactions with the fans, it was the only bright spot in an otherwise miserable year for a lot of people and turned out to be one of the best events we’ve ever had,” said Menne.
As of Oct. 20, 28 duos have signed up to compete in the Pro Class, and 37 people are registered for the Expedition Class. “We expect to have a great event this year,” said Menne, “Everything on our end looks really good.” Menne said the number of registrants is higher than normal. There has been more interest in powersports such as snowmachining, which he attributed to the pandemic. However, due to both increased demand and supply chain disruptions, snowmachines have become difficult to to obtain. “... We would have more participants if the manufacturers could produce more machines,” Menne said.
The longest snowmachine race in the world, the nearly 3,000 mile Pro Class route starts in Big Lake, stops along the Bering Sea Coast in Nome, travels north to Kotzebue and then returns to Big Lake. This year, however, the race is starting and ending in the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla.
The Expedition Class, which is the non-competitive version of the event, travels from Big Lake to Nome.
The Expedition Sport Class racers will start on Feb. 17, 2022, with the Pro Class racers following on Feb. 19.