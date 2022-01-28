Fairbanksans hoping to get outside and explore local trails this winter can now tackle the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Winter Trails Challenge. The borough’s Department of Parks and Recreation released its winter 2021 to 2022 trails guide last week, officially kicking off the event.
The Trails Challenge is a scavenger hunt created to encourage people to take advantage of miles of trails in the Fairbanks area, said FNSB Trails Coordinator Bryant Wright. The overarching goal, Wright said, “Is to help people get outside and spend some time out on the trails.” Along with incentive, the challenge also provides trail information through the guide. Wright explained that many people who have lived in the area for years sometimes don’t know about different trail systems.
Each winter and summer season since 2016, the Parks and Recreation Department installs temporary signs along about a dozen trails. The signs are in different locations each year, so “It’s still fun for people who’ve done it before,” Wright said. This year, there are 16 signs waiting to be discovered, though not all are up yet.
The trails challenge is open to all ages and abilities as well as different modes of transportation. In the winter, this includes skiing, fat biking, snowshoeing and walking. The goal is for people to get out and enjoy nature, even during a time of year when that can be difficult, according to the guide.
The winter portion of the challenge typically starts in mid-December and lasts through March, depending on weather and trail conditions, but this season got a bit later start.
As most Fairbanksans are probably already all too well aware, this winter has been a challenging one for snow conditions. According to the trails plan, the Parks and Recreation Department, “challenge and hazard from this storm will likely last throughout the winter,” referring to the mid-December rain-on snow event.
The “snow-ice-snow sandwich” has impacted the Department’s ability to work on trails. In mid-January, the Department was “still busy packing and grooming through the snow and ice.” As of last week, signs 1-10 and 12 are posted, but signs 11 and 13-16 are not up yet. “As trails become more accessible, we will install remaining signs and keep visitors updated,” reads an update on the FNSB page.
According to Wright, they are hoping to get the other signs up within the next week or so. “Things are coming in really nicely,” he said.
The Department cautions that off-trail conditions are extremely difficult and encourages people to stay on packed trails unless absolutely necessary. There is also more overflow than usual on bodies of water, so use caution when using trails that cross streams, lakes and rivers.
Moose are also struggling to travel through the deep snow and ice, and so are taking packed trails and roads. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has received more reports of moose encounters on trails than usual this winter. In addition to being on trails more often, moose are also stressed by the deep snow and therefore more likely to be aggressive. When on trails, Fairbanksans — particularly those with dogs — should be on the lookout for moose.
“If you run into a moose, a sign is not worth it,” Wright cautioned.
To participate in the challenge, take a selfie with the photo and post it on social media using the hashtag #FNSBTrails. Fairbanksans can register for the trails challenge on the Borough website.
People who find at least 10 signs can win prizes from local sponsors as well as the Trailblazer Award. Participants under age 10 who find at least five signs are eligible for the Junior Trailblazer Award, and seniors 60 and older who find a minimum of five signs can win the Sourdough Trailblazer Award.
The Trailblazer Award, Wright explained, partially about bragging rights. It takes a lot of time, energy and dedication to get out on that many trails, and they want to reward that effort with an award. This year’s prize has not yet been determined, but, according to Wright, “It’ll be something fun.”
Those interested can register for the challenge at bit.ly/3o4NG3z.