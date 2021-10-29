The state winter Fortymile caribou hunt opened on Wednesday in all zones. With a high quota and an increased bag limit, hunters should have ample opportunity to harvest a caribou during the winter season.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced earlier this month that it had doubled the bag limit for the Fortymile herd winter hunt to two animals. According to an announcement from ADF&G, the goal of the increased bag limit is “to provide additional harvest opportunity and help achieve the harvest objective for 2021.”
This means that hunters who did not harvest an animal during the fall hunt have the opportunity to bag two Fortymile caribou, while those who harvested one caribou during the fall season can harvest one additional animal.
The only exception is for hunters who hold permits or who harvested animals in the Nelchina caribou hunts RC561, RC562 or CC001, according to ADF&G. The winter harvest is open to resident hunters only.
About 2,500 animals were harvested during the Fortymile fall hunt, well below the department’s harvestable surplus of 5,000 caribou. Therefore, the quota for the winter hunt is 2,500 caribou. Animals are currently widely distributed in Zones 1 and 4, which are in the western portion of the herd’s range.
Hunters who hope to harvest two caribou must obtain two RC867 permits. Permits are available at www.hunt.alaska.gov.
The season is slated to remain open either through the end of March or until the quota is met.
For more information, including to learn how many animals are available in each zone, call the ADF&G Fortymile Caribou Hotline at 907-267-2310.