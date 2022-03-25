Alaskan hunters have just a few more days to bag a Fortymile caribou during the State’s winter harvest. The hunt, RC867, closes on March 31. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game decided to open the hunt for over five months–from the end of October through the end of March–to provide hunters with additional opportunities and to help the Department reach its harvest objective for the herd.
As of the latest update from March 16, hunters had chipped away at over half of the 2,500 caribou quota. In total, about 1,600 animals had been taken, leaving about 900 more available. The bulk of these animals (1,353 caribou) were harvested in Zone 1; according to the Fortymile caribou hotline, the herd is currently widely distributed between Zones 1 and 4, which is in the western portion of the Fortymile range.
In a release announcing the hunt, ADF&G Area Biologist Jeff Gross explained that part of the reason the Department decided to hold a winter season was to bring the herd more inline with the harvest objective. In total, 2,500 caribou were harvested during the fall hunt, which was well under the annual harvest objective of 5,000 caribou. To help reach the quota, ADF&G upped the bag limit during the winter hunt to two animals of either sex, compared to one caribou during the fall hunt. While the large quota was not met, the winter hunt still helped to reduce the size of the herd.
The hunt is inline with ADF&G’s management plan, which seeks to keep the herd from growing too large. At one point, the Fortymile herd ballooned to over 50,000 animals, then steeply declined to as low as 6,000, according to the Department. The issue is that there were too many caribou for the habit to sustain, so keeping the herd small enough so that they do not overgraze the area is important.