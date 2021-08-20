The 2021 Valdez Virtual Kids Pink Salmon Derby has announced its list of winners. Taking home cash and prizes are the following:
5 to 7 Age Division
• $100 winner — Aawen Peters of Fairbanks
• Fishing pole winner — Walter Miller of Fairbanks
• Fishing pole winner — Brielle Krueger of Eielson Air Force Base
8 to 10 Age Division
• $100 winner — Ace Nylund of Valdez
• Fishing pole winner — Walter Miller of Fairbanks
• Fishing pole winner — Brielle Krueger of Eielson Air Force Base
11 to 13 Age Division
• $100 winner — Aaliyah Luke of Fairbanks
• Fishing pole winner — Harmoney Delain of North Pole
• Fishing pole winner — Lucas Larrabee of Tok
14 to 16 Age Division
• $100 winner — Madyson Lovett of Port Lavaca, Texas
• Fishing pole winner — Maylena Woodall of North Pole
• Fishing pole winner — Jerimiah Kinchen of Palmer