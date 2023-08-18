Alaska Wildlife Troopers issued numerous citations recently in connection with caribou and Dall sheep hunts.
The 40 Mile Caribou registration hunt lasted from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13. According to a trooper dispatch, wildlife troopers patrolled along the Steese Highway from Aug. 9 with Aug. 14 with patrol trucks, helicopter, and ATVs to enforce codes. Wildlife troopers issued 29 citations for wanton waste, failure to salvage edible meat, antlers before meat, failure to vaildate permit, evidence of sex, and wrong sex caribou.
Wildlife troopers in Coldfoot charged assistant hunting guide Harold Fahrenbrook with one count of unlawful acts. Fahrenbrook is accused of instructing a client to shoot a Dall sheep that was not full curl, double broken, or 8 years of age, according to trooper dispatch.
Wildlife troopers cited Brent Simpson and Craig Simpson with failing to salvage, removing antlers before meat from field, no evidence of sex attached to hind quarters, and failing to validate the harvest ticket. According to trooper dispatch, the two men landed at Chena Hot Springs with two caribou heads on the aircraft. A trooper investigation found that they have removed the antlers before meat from the field. Troopers flew to the kill site and recovered approximately 30-pounds of edible meat not salvaged.