Alaska State Troopers

Alaska Wildlife Troopers issued numerous citations recently in connection with caribou and Dall sheep hunts.

The 40 Mile Caribou registration hunt lasted from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13. According to a trooper dispatch, wildlife troopers patrolled along the Steese Highway from Aug. 9 with Aug. 14 with patrol trucks, helicopter, and ATVs to enforce codes. Wildlife troopers issued 29 citations for wanton waste, failure to salvage edible meat, antlers before meat, failure to vaildate permit, evidence of sex, and wrong sex caribou.