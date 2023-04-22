Transporting illegally taken wildlife
An Arkansas man was charged April 11 with unlawfully transporting illegally taken wildlife.
According to court documents, Edward Bundy, 54, of Tuckerman, Arkansas, is accused of violating Alaska Fish and Game laws after allegedly transporting a bull caribou from Alaska to his Arkansas home. Bundy allegedly claimed Alaska residency when he was not an Alaska resident, making his taking of the bull caribou illegal.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Bundy with violating the Lacey Act, which prohibits transporting unlawfully taken wildlife over state lines. If convicted, Bundy faces up to one year of imprisonment and a fine of $100,000. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Alaska Wildlfie Troopers are investigating the case.
Hunting season and bag limits
A Napaskiak man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of taking moose after the season closed.
Joseph Larson, 57, was contacted by Alaska Wildlife Troopers on Oct. 22, 2022, regarding an unrelated arrest warrant. Troopers saw a fresh bull moose rack inside the home and found that Larson illegally took a bull moose along the Kuskokwim River on Sept. 15, 2022, after the season closed on Sept. 9, 2022. Additionally, they found that he illegally took a second bull moose along the river — the second one being from a one-bag limit area for which he did not have a permit. The investigation revealed that Larson did not salvage all edible meat on both moose.
Troopers seized the moose racks, the rifle used to take the moose, and the remaining meat as evidence on Dec. 5, 2022. Larson was charged on April 5 with two counts of misdemeanor hunting seasons and bag limits for moose, two counts of misdemeanor failing to salvage all edible meat, two counts of misdemeanor transporting antlers without salvaging all edible meat, and two counts of misdemeanor unlawful possession or transportation of game.
Larson was sentenced to 60 days in jail with all time suspended, $2,000 in restitution, a $5,000 fine with $4,000 suspended, 40 hours of community service, one year without hunting privileges, forfeiture of the firearm, forfeiture of the antlers and meat seized, and three years of probation.
