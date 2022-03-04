Fairbanksans had the opportunity to learn more about the animals that travel in their own backyards during a track identification excursion at Creamer’s Field last weekend. Alaska Department of Fish and Game employees Mark Ross and Mike Taras led about two dozen participants on a walk around the field, educating them about how to read tracks.
The excursion and lesson included tips for how to not only identify the animal that made the track, but also how to tell how recent the track is and the direction and speed that the animal was traveling. Highlights included a fox burrow and several moose resting spots.
While it may seem counterintuitive, Taras’s first piece of advice to spot tracks is to not stare at the ground. Especially when the light is flat, it is impossible to spot disturbances in the snow when only looking at the ground. Instead, in order to spot the contrast that suggests a disturbance, Taras said to scan the snow.
Another basic piece of advice is to have an understanding of what animals are active in the area. Limiting possibilities to only animals that could have made the track allows for a more educated guess immediately.
“The size of tracks is important,” Taras said, as is what is known as “trail width.” Trail width refers to the size of the trail the animal makes, meaning the distance from one side of the track to the other. Different animals have different trail widths, so this measurement is critical in determining what type of animal made the track.
One way to determine if the animal who made the track was a canine, for example a fox, is if the paws indents are in a straight line. This means that the animal set its back paw in the same hole as its front paw, signifying that it was trotting. “Canines trot,” Taras explained.
Moose leave behind large, unique punch holes in the snow that are relatively easy to identify based on their size and depth. To tell which direction the moose was going, look at the drag marks around the track; typically, moose drag their foot into the step so the direction can be determined by a line trailing out of the back of the track.
Another important piece of information that can be found by reading tracks is approximately when the animal was in the area.
Taras explained that it is possible to tell how recent a track is by pushing lightly on the snow surrounding the track. If the displaced snow does not move because it has adhered to the surrounding snow, the track is likely older. If the snow is easily moved, however, the track is very fresh.