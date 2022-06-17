Fairbanksans looking to enjoy the warm weather this weekend while at the same time doing something good for the local environment can participate in an invasive weed smackdown at Creamer’s Field on Saturday.
The Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District, Friends of Creamer’s Field and Creamer’s Field Migratory Refuge is sponsoring the event. The work will target “highly invasive weeds,” including bird vetch, sweet clover and perennial sow thistle.
“The overarching goal of the event is to raise awareness about invasive weeds,” explained organizer Hazel Berrios. This includes the information about the negative impact of weeds, how to identify invasive species and how to remove them. In doing so, Fairbanksans can effectively identify and remove weeds in their own backyards, Berrios added. In this way, the event’s impact will reach beyond Creamer’s Field.
The issue with weeds, according to Berrios, is that they overtake native plants and ecosystems and can have negative ecological impacts. “They just cause a lot of issues to not only natural vegetation, but also wildlife,” she said. For example, chokecherry (which has invaded Creamer’s Field) often grows near water. When it enters the water system, it can harm salmon and moose, Berrios said.
While helping the Fairbanks environment by removing harmful weeds is incentive enough, to make the event more fun organizers decided to add a competitive aspect: there are prizes for people who remove the most weeds. “People like competition,” said Berrios.
The event runs noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. All ages are welcome, and organizers will provide tools and refreshments. “It’s a fun event, and the more people the merrier,” summarized Barrios.