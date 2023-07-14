Six. That’s the number of years I’ve driven past the K’esugi Ken Campground going to or coming from a visit to my Mom’s house in Trapper Creek and thought to myself that some day I should stop and check it out. I’d heard about the campground’s network of walking trails, lovely campsites, and fantastic views, but somehow a stop there had never quite made it into my travels.
Last weekend, after plans for a more ‘exciting’ weekend of hiking in Denali National Park fell through, I found myself instead camping with my kids in Denali State Park and finally had a chance to give K’esugi Ken a go.
Our weekend started Friday with a late evening drive down the Parks Highway to the Byers Lake Campground to meet up with my sister and some friends for the night.
The campground, located at mile 147, offers numerous campsites near the lake and has boat and paddle board rentals available from locally owned Denali Southside River Guides.
We had a surprisingly mosquito-moderate night of camping, and woke Saturday morning to clear skies and high temperatures expected to be in the low 70s. Perfect weather for a day of outdoor adventure.
After breakfast, and a drive around the campground to try to find a cell signal in order to coordinate the day’s plans, we met up with my other siblings at the boat launch. It took a bit to arrange floating devices, life jackets, and paddles for nine kids, seven adults, and one dog, but we eventually launched our flotilla of kayaks and paddle boards and headed out across the mostly empty lake.
We paddled first to a shallow, gravelly bottomed area on the far side of the lake that provides a panoramic view of the Alaska range and a spot for the braver members of our crew to hop out and swim in the chilly water.
We then looped around the south end of the lake, passing one of the public use cabins on the west shore before heading back across to the boat launch. Crossing Byers Lake can be daunting, as winds coming down from the mountains make the water choppy and paddling difficult. But the water on Saturday was smooth and the breeze calm, so even my seven-year-old, a first time kayaker, was able to easily make her way across the water.
We loaded kayaks, deflated paddle boards, and fed a quick lunch to the hungry minions, then headed further south down the highway to K’esugi Ken Campground for an afternoon hike.
The entrance to K’esugi Ken is located at mile 135.4. The road to the campground twists and turn up the ridge, giving us a glimpse of the views on the trail to come.
Our group decided on the Curry Ridge Trail, a 6-mile out and back that takes hikers up K’esugi Ridge to Lake 1787.
By Saturday afternoon, it was ‘sooo hot’ (by Alaska kid standards) with only a sporadic breeze and not much shade on the trail, we knew we wouldn’t make it all the way up and decided just to go as far as we could without making any kids cry.
The Curry Ridge Trail begins across the driveway from the day-use parking area. The wide, smoothly packed path made for easy going as we meandered gradually uphill, pausing regularly to cool off and sip water in the patches of shade.
About half a mile up, a footbridge crosses a small creek and the kids climbed down to dip their hats and splash their faces in the cool water. The trail then begins a series of switchbacks up the ridge, with Mt. Denali and the Chulitna River visible between the trees.
As we climbed, we encountered a series of intrepid mountain bikers coasting down the trail and were passed by a couple of others pedaling up.
Just over 1.5 miles in, the trail opens into an overlook where an expansive view of the entire mountain range and river valley are visible. With numerous snacks and interesting animal facts we managed to coax the kids to this spot before they decided with certainty that we needed to turn back.
The walk back down passed quickly, with the thought of stopping again to play in the creek and promises of watermelon at grandma’s house when we finished. Along the way, we passed a number of groups with full packs, looking as if they were heading up to camp overnight on the ridge.
After this brief and enjoyable day hike, I’d like to return to K’esugi Ken Campground to hike the entire Curry Ridge Trail and maybe, with enough snacks, convince my kids that we should camp out up there too.