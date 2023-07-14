Six. That’s the number of years I’ve driven past the K’esugi Ken Campground going to or coming from a visit to my Mom’s house in Trapper Creek and thought to myself that some day I should stop and check it out. I’d heard about the campground’s network of walking trails, lovely campsites, and fantastic views, but somehow a stop there had never quite made it into my travels.

Last weekend, after plans for a more ‘exciting’ weekend of hiking in Denali National Park fell through, I found myself instead camping with my kids in Denali State Park and finally had a chance to give K’esugi Ken a go.