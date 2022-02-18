Fairbanksans can experience the excitement, joy and sometimes terror of extreme outdoor sports and explorations from the comfort of their seats this weekend during the Banff film festival.
Nanook Recreation and Outdoor Adventures are hosting a screening of the 2022 Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival on Sunday at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’s Davis Concert Hall.
The Banff film festival is an international film competition with a world tour that covers hundreds of cities worldwide, including Fairbanks. From hundreds of submissions, roughly 80 films are selected, from which individual shows featuring a smaller number of films are created.
Films are diverse in both their lengths and specific topics, but all are about the outside world. Themes include mountain culture and sports and many also touch on the environment, adventure and exploration. “... the 2021/2022 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world,” according to an advertisement for the UAF event.
Tickets are available now at UAF Outdoor Adventures, The Wood Student Center and Beaver Sports. Doors open at 5:30, and the screening starts at 6 p.m.