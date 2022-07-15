Creamer’s Field Migration Station is seeking volunteers for their 31st season of fall songbird banding. There will be a volunteer information and orientation meeting on Tuesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Creamer’s Field Farmhouse and Visitor Center.
During the Tuesday orientation meeting, attendees will learn about the banding station, songbirds in Fairbanks, how to participate and upcoming volunteer opportunities.
The banding work will contribute to an extended effort to monitor songbirds at Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge. The project began in 1992 and is the only similar project in Alaskan boreal forest and also the northernmost continually-operated banding station in North America, according to the Alaska Songbird Institute.
Birds are (briefly) captured and banded during both spring and fall migration periods. Spring banding occurs from late April to early June, and fall migration from late June through late September.
As many as 3,000 birds are banded annually at the site. Volunteers record the age and sex of the bird as well as information about the animal’s condition, such as body fat, mass and breeding condition. The annual information helps to create a database, which in turn is useful for understanding potential changes in Interior Alaska bird populations, including migration patterns, breeding and productivity, according to the Alaska Songbird Institute.
For more information or to RSVP for the Tuesday meeting, contact Creamer’s Field Migration Station Program Director Robert Snowden at asi.science@aksongbird.org or at 907-888-2121.