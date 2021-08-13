Women vying for the title “Queen of the Silver Salmon Sisterhood” will have the chance to show off their fishing skills this weekend in Valdez. Saturday, August 14th, is the 17th annual Valdez Women’s Silver Salmon Derby, the only women’s fish derby in Alaska.
Along with being crowned the Queen, the woman who pulls in the biggest fish will receive a $1,000 cash prize on top of $1,000 in prizes from Prospector Outfitters. Second place will win $500 in cash and $500 in prizes; third place will receive $300 in cash and $300 in prizes. In addition to awards for the top three anglers, all contestants will be eligible for door prizes.
Women’s Silver Salmon Derby tickets are $20, plus $10 for a Valdez Fish Derby ticket. The Derby runs from 5:30 a.m. until noon; weigh-in is from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. The winners will be posted on Saturday after the final fish is weighed. In order to minimize the number of people at weigh-in, organizers ask that fisherwomen check the leaderboard and only bring in fish in contention for the top spots to be weighed.
The reigning Queen of the Silver Salmon Sisterhood is Lisa Cronk of Valdez, who reeled in a 13.2-pound silver in 2020.
The Women’s Derby is one component of the Valdez Fish Derbies. The event coincides with the Valdez Silver Salmon Derby, which runs from July 24th through September 5th. The current leader is Kyle Hayden of Anchorage with a 12.40-pound silver. The next two spots on the leaderboard go to Fairbanks area locals: in second place is North Pole’s Hanna Blankenship with a 12.12-pound salmon, and third place is Dawn Montano of Fairbanks, who caught an 11.72-pound silver.
There is a $10,000 cash prize for the individual who catches the largest silver salmon in Valdez. Second place is $3,000 and third place is $1,500.
The contests don’t end with silver salmon; there is also a competition for the largest halibut caught out of Valdez. The Valdez Halibut Derby began on May 22nd and ends on September 5th.
Overall leaders in the Halibut Derby are Steve Piechel of Frazee, Minnesota with a 246.8-pound halibut in first, Maren Russman of Lino Lakes, Minnesota in second with a 214.8-pound fish. Rounding out the top three is Terrence McCabe of Valdez with a 202-pound fish.
The Halibut Derby also includes weekly winners. The top spots last week go to Jon Ribelin of Yacolt, Washington with a 175.5-pound halibut and, in second place, Oliver Severence from Wasilla, who caught a 166.4-pound fish.
Prize money for the largest halibut is the same as for the largest silver: $10,00 for first place, $3,000 for second place and $1,500 for third place.
