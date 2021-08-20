The Queen of the Silver Salmon Sisterhood tiara didn’t travel far this year: Valdez local Kathleen Phillips brought the title home to Valdez.
Phillips reeled in a 12.82-pound silver on Saturday, which was good for not only the Women’s Salmon Derby but also catapulted her to the top of the overall Silver Derby leaderboard.
Phillips won the title of Queen (which comes with a tiara and bathrobe) along with $1,000 cash and $1,000 in prizes from Prospector Outfitters. Roughly 500 women participated in the 17th annual Silver Salmon Derby, the only women’s fish derby in Alaska.
Second place went to another Valdez resident, Chandra Gilfillan, with a 12.3-pound salmon. Rounding out the top three was Linda Kimes of Helena, Montana, who caught a 12.18-pound fish. Second place won $500 in cash and $500 in prizes and third place received $300 in cash and $300 in prizes.
Phillips is currently leading the overall Silver Salmon Derby, which began on July 24. Second place is Anneliese Marr of Cumming, Georgia, with a 12.52-pound fish and in third is Anchorage’s Kyle Hayden with a 12.4-pound salmon.
Over the weekend, the silvers were consolidated along the shoreline, but as August continues the fish will travel toward Port Valdez. The Valdez Silver Salmon Derby ends on Sept. 5, and the prize for the largest salmon is $10,000 in cash in addition to $10,000 in gear from Prospector Outfitters.