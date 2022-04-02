A Utah doctor was sentenced to a five-year ban from climbing Denali and will pay $10,000 after making a false report of hypothermia in a bid to be rescued from the mountain last year, the Department of Justice announced Friday.
Dr. Jason Lance, 48, pleaded guilty last month to one count of violating a lawful order during an accident investigation, related to the incident which occurred in May. The remaining two counts of false report and interference with government employees were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
According to court documents, Lance, a radiologist from Ogden, was attempting to summit Denali via the West Buttress — the most frequently climbed route on the mountain — in May 2021 when his mountaineering partner, Adam Rawski, experienced altitude sickness between 18,600 and 19,200 feet.
After briefly leaving Rawski with a separate climbing group and continuing toward a solo summit, Lance rejoined the group of three. Later that evening, Rawski, who was unroped, fell approximately 1,000 feet down the Autobahn and was rescued by Denali’s high altitude helicopter, according to charging documents.
After Rawski’s rescue, Lance sent messages to the National Park Service using an inReach device, first claiming that the group did not have proper equipment to descend and then stating that two members of the group were suffering from hypothermia, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. Upon returning to the 14,200-foot camp, Lance initially refused to return the device to rangers and engaged in actions that led them to believe he was deleting messages from the device.
“Subsequent investigation revealed that multiple messages had been deleted from the inReach device, including a message in which Dr. Lance requested a helicopter rescue from a different rescue agency for different reasons than those he cited to the National Park Service,” the release stated.
One of the climbers testified in federal court that “he and the other climbers were at no time suffering from medical shock, as Dr. Lance’s inReach message misleadingly implied,” according to the release.
U.S. Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. of the District of Alaska noted the seriousness of the case given the dangerous environment in which Lance impeded the investigation.
“Impeding the investigation of a near-fatal accident and attempting to secure helicopter rescue under misleading premises evinces a selfishness and indifference to the scarcity of public safety and rescue resources that is unacceptable anywhere, let alone on the tallest peak in North America,” said Kuhn. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office has the important duty of prosecuting crimes and wrongdoings that occur in the 6.1 million acre Denali National Park & Preserve. As this case demonstrates, we and our law enforcement partners take that duty seriously, and we will pursue those crimes at whatever altitude they occur.”
Both men in the climbing group testified that Lance’s conduct on the mountain was “extremely dangerous” and the five year climbing ban was warranted, the release stated. In addition to a $5,000 fine, Lance was ordered to make a $5,000 donation to the Denali Rescue Volunteers.