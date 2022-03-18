The USDA Forest Service is open for businesses to submit proposals for guided recreation services on the Tongass National Forest’s Anan Wildlife Observatory, located on the Wrangell Ranger District.
The Anan Wildlife Observatory is located 30 miles southeast of the town of Wrangell. Anan Creek boasts one of the largest runs of pink salmon in Southeast, supporting a high density of black and brown bears, with covered viewing shelters, decks, outhouses and photo blind facilities.
According to a news release from the USDA Forest Services interested applicants must provide “safe, high-quality recreation experience for visitors that promote enjoyment, understanding and appreciation of the Tongass National Forest while minimizing impacts to resources and other forest users.” Proposals may be submitted until April 14, 2022.
For more information contact Wrangell District Ranger Clint Kolarich at 907-874-7500, clint.kolarich@usda.gov, or District Recreation Staff Officer Tory Houser at 907-874-7560, victoria.houser@usda.gov.