Professor R. Terry Bowyer of the Institute of Arctic Biology, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, presented research on July 20 that maintains predator control efforts like those employed by the Alaska Board of Game do not increase hunters’ harvests of moose and caribou.
The Board of Game is mired in several controversies over its efforts to increase moose and caribou populations for sport hunters by reducing predator populations like bears and wolves.
Most recently, the board authorized a predator control effort in Southwestern Alaska that resulted in the killing of 97 bears at a significant cost to the state budget. The state has also been embroiled in a long-term battle with the National Park Service over the Board’s decision to authorize the killing of black bear sows and cubs in dens, the killing of wolves and pups during denning season, and brown bear baiting in portions of national preserves in Alaska.
Bowyer co-authored the paper with Sterling Miller, a retired biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. In it, they present data that suggests the state’s predator control policies do not work.
Bowyer discussed their paper, “Efficacy of Killing Large Carnivores to Enhance Moose Harvests: New Insights from a Long-Term View” at the International Mammalogical Congress in Anchorage.
The researchers say their findings have significant implications for the Alaska Board of Game with regard for predator kills purportedly authorized to increase large game for hunter harvesting.