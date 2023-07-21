Bear Family

We loved this family. They were with us daily. 

 Courtesy Bob Rinedour

Professor R. Terry Bowyer of the Institute of Arctic Biology, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, presented research on July 20 that maintains predator control efforts like those employed by the Alaska Board of Game do not increase hunters’ harvests of moose and caribou.

The Board of Game is mired in several controversies over its efforts to increase moose and caribou populations for sport hunters by reducing predator populations like bears and wolves.