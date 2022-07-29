The United States Army Garrison Alaska enacted an annual fee for recreational access to military training lands. It will now cost users $10 each year to utilize military-owned land, according to a statement from the USGA.
As of July 1, all new users ages 16 and older will need to pay the additional fee. Those who currently hold a Sikes Act Permit (formerly the Recreational Access Permit) will not be charged the fee until their permit expires.
The funds generated through the new fee will go towards managing natural resources on Army owned lands. This includes trails, access and habitat improvement, according to a statement from the U.S. Army Garrison Alaska.
People are required to obtain Sikes Act Permits (SAPs) and to check in either online on the USAG Alaska iSportsman website or via phone in order to access military training areas.
People who access military lands without authorization (without having a permit or checking into the area) can face a steep fine of $500.
