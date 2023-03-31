A judge's gavel rests on a book of law.

A judge's gavel rests on a book of law. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

A Two Rivers man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to advertising and outfitting big game hunts without a license.

Alaska State Troopers opened an investigation into Jeffrey Callison, owner of Deadhorse Outfitters LLC, in August, 2021.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com