A Two Rivers man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to advertising and outfitting big game hunts without a license.
Alaska State Troopers opened an investigation into Jeffrey Callison, owner of Deadhorse Outfitters LLC, in August, 2021.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
A Two Rivers man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to advertising and outfitting big game hunts without a license.
Alaska State Troopers opened an investigation into Jeffrey Callison, owner of Deadhorse Outfitters LLC, in August, 2021.
According to their website, Deadhorse Outfitters LLC is a veteran-owned and operated transporter that transports people in and out of northern Alaska for caribou and moose hunts.
Troopers found that Jan. 3, 2020, that Callison perjured himself when he signed a notarized document in Fairbanks that he was not currently charged with a crime.
Big game hunters told troopers in September 2021 that they had rented equipment from Deadhorse Outfitters LLC at mile 366.5 of the Dalton Highway. They reported that they rented drop camp equipment for approximately $300.
Callison, 44, was charged on June 22, 2022, and July 8, 2022, with felony perjury, four counts of misdemeanor outfitting or advertising a big game hunt without a license, and violating probation conditions.
Callison pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of misdemeanor outfitting or advertising a big game hunt without a license.
Judge Ben Seekins sentenced Callison to one year of probation and a $20,000 fine.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.