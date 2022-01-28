Two forestry roads in the Tanana Valley State Forest have been re-opened after a late December rain-on-snow event made them impassable for weeks. The roads are commonly used by residents during the winter to collect firewood.
The Alaska Division of Forestry announced Wednesday that the Standard Creek Forestry Road off the Old Nenana Highway has been plowed to mile 4.4. The 2.3 mile Standard Creek Firewood Loop is now open as well. The Division of Forestry also plowed the Two Rivers Forestry Road, which is located near Mile 18 of Chena Hot Springs Road. This allows access to the Two Rivers Firewood Spur, which is off of the main Two Rivers Forestry road.
Although the roads are cleared, the Division warns that the lanes are narrow and have limited visibility. Four-wheel drive vehicles with chains are needed to safely access both areas, according to Fairbanks Area Resources Forester Andrew Allby. People should also carry a shovel and tow strap in case they do get stuck.
Both areas offer a mixture of live birch and spruce trees. To cut down trees in the Tanana Valley State Forest, people must have a personal-use firewood cutting permit from the Division of Forestry.
For more information, contact the Fairbanks Area Forestry at 907-451-2626.