Would you like to have some fun while contributing to science? Join us for Arctic Audubon Society’s 62nd Christmas Bird Count. The annual Christmas Bird Count will take place in Fairbanks on Dec. 17. Bird watchers of all levels are invited, and you don’t have to live inside the count circle in order to participate.

There are many reasons to participate in the annual Christmas Bird Count. It’s a good excuse to get outside at a dark and cold time of year when we sometimes would rather be curled up on the couch with a book. It’s also a fun social event, a chance to connect with the rest of the bird-watching community, and an opportunity to contribute to the country’s longest-running wildlife census.

Laurel Devaney is with Arctic Audubon.