Fairbanksans interested in learning about water quality monitoring in the area can attend a free Adopt-A-Stream training put on by the Tanana Valley Watershed Association on Saturday. The Adopt-A-Stream program is beneficial for the environment and provides an educational outdoor summer activity for Fairbanksans of all ages.
The training will take place from 10 a.m. until noon at the FAST planning conference room, which is located on the second floor of the Key Bank building in downtown Fairbanks.
During the training, participants will learn the skills needed to take water samples and report findings on a body of water of their choosing. There are currently nine sites, but people (or groups) can also select to adopt and sample other bodies of water.
Adopt-A-Stream volunteers are trained in how to gauge overall stream health by examining different factors and learning about invasive species, insects, and the role of the riparian zone. Citizen scientists sample water for turbidity, pH level, and dissolved oxygen.
The data collected through the program will be included in the Fairbanks Stormwater Advisory Committee’s yearly water quality report and is also sent to the Department of Environmental Conservation to help determine the water quality health of each stream.
The Adopt-A-Stream program was started in 2007. A partnership between the TVWA and the city of Fairbanks’ Storm Water Advisory Committee, its goal is to involve residents in monitoring water quality in the area. “The waterways of our community are an essential part of what makes the Tanana Valley a wonderful and exceptional place to live, work and visit,” according to TVWA. However, tracking and improving watershed health is too big a task for a single agency, so the association decided to involve the community.
Along with taking water samples, Adopt-A-Stream volunteers also engage in stream projects involving bank restoration and maintenance, management of flow restrictions and litter pick up. The goal is for the program’s sampling and restoration activities to lead to important improvements in the area, such as fish habitat restoration and less pollution and erosion.
Beyond improving water health in the area, the Adopt-A-Stream program also serves as a “fun and educational” outdoor summer activity for Fairbanksans of all ages, according to TVWA.
RSVP by noon on Friday, May 6. Those interested can register using the following link: www.tvwatershed.org/adoptastream-2022-training.