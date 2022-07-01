Warm weather in the forecast for the July 4 weekend will make good conditions for outdoor recreation, but Interior Alaskans should use extreme caution outside due to the high risk for fires.
Fairbanksans hoping to explore the Tanana Valley State forest this weekend will need to do so either on bike, foot or another self-powered means.
The Tanana Valley State Forest is now temporarily closed to motorized vehicles, such as ATVs and dirt bikes. The Division of Natural Resources commissioner announced the decision to ban motorized vehicles in the forest effective 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The decision was made as a preemptive measure to reduce the potential for more wildfires in the area. There are already active fires in the Tanana Valley, so additional fires “would greatly strain” Division of Forestry resources.
“The Tanana Valley State Forest is extremely dry, wildfires are creating smoky conditions, and fire danger is very high,” reads a statement from Alaska fire public information officers. According to a statement, allowing people to drive motorized vehicles would “increase the probability of additional ignitions.”
The motorized vehicle ban will be in place until the prohibition is no longer deemed necessary by the Department of Natural Resources, which controls the Tanana Valley State Forest.
The forest spans 1.8 million acres of land southeast of Fairbanks. The Tanana Valley Forest includes a variety of multi-purpose trails for both winter and summer use, as well as forestry roads the timber industry uses for harvests.