The Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department is seeking input as it updates its Comprehensive Recreational Trails Plan. Next week is the deadline for the public to comment on the plan, as Fairbanksans have through Sunday to submit comments.
The plan — and user input — is crucial for protecting popular trails in the Borough. The purpose of the Trails Plan is to identify “trails throughout the Borough that have high recreational value for the community and deserve some level of protection for public access,” according to the FNSB website.
The plan is “critical” because it is “the borough’s primary way of protecting access to trails,” explained FNSB Trails Coordinator Bryant Wright.
Based on community input, the plan establishes a categorized system of trails, sets maintenance policies, and calls for a trail dedication authority to protect public access. Moreover, it will dictate the way trails are maintained and the way borough resources are allocated to different trails. “We want to hear from the community which trails are most important to them,” Wright said, in order to best allocate resources.
The trails plan also includes overall trail development concepts and goals. Fairbanksans now have the unique ability to “decide the direction of trails in our community,” Wright said. The community, Wright said, “has an excellent vision for the future of Fairbanks with trails connecting every corner of the community.” Through the Trails Plan, the borough is “trying to make that vision a reality.”
The document is important for continued public access because trails often span different types of property (meaning both public and private land) and thus long-term access is not always guaranteed. Land ownership could change any day and could block access, Wright said. Trails that are included in the trails plan “receive protection across a piece of property if that property is ever subdivided.”
Community input is important because the update is a long time coming. The list of trails included in the plan has not been updated in over 15 years, since 2006. Since then, and since the trails plan was first created in 1985, there have been many changes in ordinances, land uses, demographics and use patterns. These developments have, in turn, “impacted how borough residents use and access recreational trails,” according to the trails plan website.
Since the existing document is outdated, the borough’s goal is to bring the plan inline with the current Fairbanks environment and the way people interact with trails.
The process of updating the plan has been ongoing for about two years. At this stage, the draft is essentially complete. However, Wright said, “We still want leftover comments or concerns.”
While the plan is still a draft and has a few more steps before it is finalized, Wright emphasized that this is the last point at which there can be substantial changes.
Residents can submit comments either by emailing Wright at bryant.wright@fnsb.gov or through the online form www.fnsbtrailsplan.com/contact.
The link to the Trails plan website is www.fnsbtrailsplan.com.