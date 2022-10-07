The Southcentral Alaska Subsistence Regional Advisory Council will meet Oct. 12-13 in Anchorage at the BP Energy Center. The meetings begin at 9 a.m.
The council will discuss proposals to change federal subsistence fish and shellfish regulations, fishery closure reviews and other issues related to subsistence in the Southcentral region. The public is welcome to participate in the meeting. To teleconference into the meeting, dial toll-free 866-617-1530 (passcode: 93629472). All meeting materials may be found at www.doi.gov/subsistence/regions/sc_materials. You may also request to have the documents mailed, faxed or emailed to you by contacting the Office of Subsistence Management.