The Eastern Interior Alaska Subsistence Regional Advisory Council will meet Oct. 5-6 at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge in Fairbanks. The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. daily.
The council will discuss proposals to change federal subsistence fish and shellfish regulations, fishery closure reviews, and other issues related to subsistence in the Eastern Interior Region. The public is welcome to attend and participate in this meeting. To call into this meeting, dial toll-free 866-326-9183 (passcode: 48576438).