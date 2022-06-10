Spring is the time for cleaning, and that applies to bodies of water as well. As the snow melts and ice breaks up, winter detritus often ends up in rivers, lakes and streams. To keep Fairbanks waters free of trash, the Fairbanks Storm Water Advisory Committee is holding its 18th annual Stream Cleanup event this weekend.
Volunteers can either collect trash on foot or via canoe for a three-hour period. There will be 10 canoes available to use on a first come first serve basis. The effort focuses on the Chena River, Noyes Slough and Chena Slough.
The goal is to improve water quality in the Fairbanks area. Over 600 pounds of trash was removed by about 30 volunteers during the 2021 cleanup.
The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday; volunteers should meet at the Lions Club Park off Danby Road at 9 a.m. All cleanup supplies are provided, including trash bags, gloves, water and snacks.
Volunteers should RSVP by emailing Cynthia Nelson at cynthia.nelson@alaska.gov.