The Alaska Division of Forestry is offering a final round of grants to “tree-vitalize” school campuses across Alaska.
The Division’s Community Forestry Program has grants for up to $10,000 for qualifying organizations to purchase trees, supplies and materials for tree planting as schoolwide or classroom projects. The funding for the grants comes from the U.S. Forest Service.
School, soil and water conservation districts, park foundations or other local nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply and sponsor spring, summer or fall tree planting events on school grounds. Tree plantings can also be done on nearby, nonfederal public lands. Projects should raise awareness about the benefits of trees and the many ecosystem values they provide. Proposals should demonstrate proper tree planting and care techniques.
Funding is limited and applications are only being accepted until the remaining funds are exhausted so organizations should apply as soon as possible. All complete applications received through April 30 will be evaluated and scored by a grant review committee in early May. Applications received May 1-31 will be evaluated and scored in early June if funds are still available.
For applications and instructions on how to apply, go to the Division of Forestry’s Community Forestry Program website, http://forestry.alaska.gov/community/grants.
Schools are encouraged to involve students in the grant application and planning process.